When I first moved to Brazil in 2013 and started travelling the region, expats were a rare sight outside of major cities. Most visitors were backpackers, and the digital nomad communities were novel and small. Fast forward to the present day and you have mass expat destinations in the likes of Mexico City and Medellin, which have gone as far as causing protests from the local community. A decade ago, my current country of residence, Paraguay, was largely unheard of by most travelers. Fast-forward to today, and it is slowly becoming a regional hotspot for digital nomads and location-independent professionals seeking a tax-friendly residency in the Southern Cone of the continent.

Among the most powerful benefits that Latin America has to offer is the accessibility to strong passports through some of the quickest routes to citizenship in the world. In a number of nations, like Peru, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and Paraguay, a 2-3 year stay as an expat would make you eligible to apply for citizenship. This is especially interesting to expats who are sent overseas on a mid-term contract and seek such an opportunity, since most countries in the region will count the time spent on a work contract or temporary residency towards naturalization. I mean, where else can you live in the world for just a few years and leave with a second passport?

In this article, I will discuss the best expat destinations in Latin America and how to obtain residency in these countries.

Why Latin America will have more expats in 2025

The Latin American dream is more alive than ever in 2025. Remote work has become a global standard in some industries, and many professionals who used to seek work relocation to Western Europe or Southeast Asia are now shifting to Latin American nations such as Panama, Mexico, Costa Rica, Argentina, and Brazil. And it is easy to understand why.

Expats on corporate assignments, foreign postings, or overseas contracts are also increasing in number, as many countries in Latin America are experiencing advancements in business across major sectors, including energy and infrastructure, finance, technology, and agriculture. These growing economies are in need of foreign talent to aid in the growth, and companies are exporting more professionals to satisfy the demand.

The governments in the region have reacted accordingly, and we have witnessed in the last couple of years a proliferation of digital nomad visas, residency-by-investment programs alongside some of the quickest citizenship routes on the planet. Nations are not only opening their doors to tourists but also to expats to invest, settle and put down roots.

Latin America is not all about lifestyle as I always tell our clients. It is leverage. It is not just where the opportunities are; it is a case of positioning yourself and planting flags in regions with significant growth potential. Latin America has its problems but there is so much potential.

Top Latin American countries to live as an expat in 2025

Countries in South America and Central America are emerging as digital nomad destinations due to a combination of low cost of living, natural beauty, and new visa options. Be it the beautiful beaches, mountains or the busy city life, there is a place to suit every lifestyle.

The following is a list of the best countries in Latin America that have digital nomad visas, investment programs, and other alternatives that are ideal for expats and remote workers.

El Salvador

El Salvador has transformed itself from the murder capital of the world to one of the safest countries in the Western Hemisphere. The country has rapidly emerged as one of the most progressive destinations in Central America, particularly in the crypto and blockchain sector, being the first nation in the world to introduce Bitcoin as a legal tender. Add to that significantly better safety levels, low cost of living, and a laid-back surf culture, and it is not surprising that more international citizens are now taking root here.

Roads to Residency and Citizenship:

Digital Nomad Visa (Active): The applicants must prove that they have a minimum of 1,460 dollars per month in foreign sources. One-year visa, renewable annually.

Citizenship by Investment (CBI): The Freedom Visa program is the quickest citizenship by investment program in the world. It takes only 1 month to get citizenship by investing 1 million USD in USDT or BTC.

Crypto tax advantages: Bitcoin and other crypto assets are not subject to capital gains tax, which makes it an even more attractive destination to crypto entrepreneurs and investors.

Argentina

Argentina has always been a popular destination among European and North American expats, and for good reason. It has all the grand boulevards, strong cafe culture, a vibrant culture and diverse geography. Argentina also has an extremely quick route to citizenship and new opportunities to investors and remote professionals who want to settle there on a long-term basis.

Roads to Residency and Citizenship:

Citizenship in only 2 years of legal residency, which is one of the shortest in the world.

Citizenship by Investment: The new CBI Program of Argentina will need a minimum investment of 500,000 USD. Waiting to be informed on the investment opportunities.

Rentista Visa: Passive income (e.g., real estate, pension). Needs to show evidence of $2,000/month of stable foreign-earned income.

Digital Nomad Visa: This is a visa that is meant to accommodate remote workers and freelancers. The applicants will need to demonstrate a minimum of $ 2,500/month income that is non-Argentine.

Brazil

Brazil is the biggest economy in Latin America and one of the most vibrant places to be an expat in search of professional opportunities as well as a high quality of life. As the country actively develops in fields such as fintech, agribusiness, clean energy, and technology, Brazil remains a destination of interest to international professionals, remote workers, and investors.

Cities such as São Paulo offer organization, connectivity and access to a wide professional network, whereas cities such as Florianopolis and Rio have become hotspots of remote workers and digital entrepreneurs. Brazil provides a climate where career development and lifestyle are not mutually incompatible if you can manage to get the balance right (easier said than done!)

Roads to Residency and Citizenship:

Digital Nomad Visa: Must provide evidence of 1,500 USD/month of foreign income or 18,000 USD in savings. One year validity and renewable. ● Investor Visa: Minimum investment of R$500,000 BRL (~$100,000 USD) in a Brazilian company, or R$150,000 BRL (~$30,000 USD) in innovation/startup sectors.

Golden Visa: Available to foreign buyers who invested more than R$1 million BRL in real estate or R$700k in the North East of the country.

Permanent Residency: It is usually offered after 2 years of a temporary visa.

Citizenship: Awarded following 4 years of PR, or 1 year in case of marriage to a Brazilian citizen or a child born in Brazil.

Panama

Panama has always been regarded as one of the most expat-friendly nations in Latin America, and in 2025, it remains one of the most tax-friendly countries, with foreign-sourced income not taxed in Panama.

The country also has great infrastructure, boasting a modern skyline, top-notch banking facilities, and a stable business climate. Panama City is a modern city with good connectivity, world-class banking facilities, and a stable business environment with a strategic location and a U.S. dollar economy. At the same time, mountain towns such as Boquete are more attractive to those seeking a slower pace of life with more nature around them.

Together with low barriers to entry and high connectivity, it is one of the most effective jurisdictions to obtain legal residency as an expat with a long-term perspective.

Roads to Residency and Citizenship:

Digital Nomad Visa: The Short Stay Visa for Remote Workers. Must show evidence of foreign income of at least 3,000 USD/month and a valid health insurance. Valid 9 months, renewable one time.

Friendly Nations Visa: It is accessible to the citizens of 50+ countries. Needs an investment or a professional connection to Panama (e.g., remote employment or a Panamanian business ownership). Results in permanent residency after 2 years.

Qualified Investor Visa: The applicant must invest at least 300,000 USD in real estate, Panamanian stocks, or a fixed-term deposit. The investment threshold will be higher, and it is recommended that the application be made early.

Pensionado Visa: Retirees or those who can afford to live off their lifetime income of at least $1,000/month. Offers discounts on various goods and services.

Citizenship: Can be obtained after 5 years of permanent residency (or 3 years in case of marriage to a Panamanian citizen).

Paraguay

Paraguay has emerged as one of the most underrated expat destinations in Latin America, as far as residency and long-term opportunities are concerned. Having a simplified immigration system, low cost of living, a territorial tax regime (no tax on foreign income) and MERCOSUR mobility rights, it is becoming an increasingly popular option among those seeking to obtain legal residence without having to jump through too many financial or bureaucratic hoops.

The nation is attractive to expats who are not interested in high-profile infrastructure but stability, legal flexibility, and access to the region. It might not be as polished as Mexico or Panama, but Paraguay offers actual autonomy and a direct route to permanent residency and citizenship.

Roads to Residency and Citizenship (2025):

Temporary Residency: Suitable for remote workers and location-free professionals. The candidates should prove that they have enough income or financial resources to sustain themselves. The temporary residency lasts 2 years and is the stepping stone to permanent residency.

Permanent Residency through the SUACE Program: It is meant to be used by entrepreneurs. The applicants open a business in Paraguay under the SUACE (Sistema Unificado de Apertura y Cierre de Empresas) system and can receive permanent residency in 2-3 months. The minimum investment is 70,000 USD and can be invested within 10 years.

Citizenship: Can be obtained following 3 years of permanent residency. The applicants are required to have connections to the country (e.g., local bank account, tax filings, visits), as well as basic Spanish proficiency and integration.

Mexico

Mexico remains among the most sought-after expat destinations in the Americas and rightly so. It is close to the U.S. and Canada, has a low cost of living, a rich culture, and a variety of climates and lifestyles, which makes it a perfect place to retire, become a digital nomad, and a professional who wants to have a medium-to-long-term residency option.

The large urban areas, such as Mexico City and Guadalajara, are home to tech workers, creatives, and entrepreneurs, whereas beach towns, including Playa del Carmen, Puerto Vallarta, and Tulum, are a haven for digital nomads and remote-first communities. The residency programs in Mexico are lenient and comparatively fast to acquire, hence it is one of the easiest countries in Latin America that expats can move to.

Roads to Residency and Citizenship:

Temporary Residency (By Economic Means): Must demonstrate foreign income - usually 4,185 USD/month in the last 6 months, or 69,750 USD in savings during the last year. It is granted on a 1-year basis and renewable annually up to 4 years.

Permanent Residency for Retirees (By Economic Solvency): Pension or passive income of at least 6,970 USD/month or savings of 279,000 USD. In many cases, applicants are granted Permanent Residency initially.

Real Estate-Based Residency: In certain consulates, the ownership of property worth approximately 250,000-350,000 USD can be used as evidence of economic solvency. It is not an official investment route, but it can help in a residency application when coupled with legal assistance.

Citizenship: Accessible following 5 years of lawful residency, or 2 years in case of marriage to a Mexican citizen or having a child born in Mexico. The candidates should take a Spanish language and cultural test.

Latin America: The new frontier for expats

Having lived and worked in Latin America for more than 10 years, I have witnessed the way this region has become one of the most significant global mobility frontiers without making any noise. It is currently appealing to an increasingly large number of expats, location-independent workers, and globally minded families with more traditional values who are seeking more freedom, flexibility, and long-term opportunities.

The region is affordable, the lifestyle is varied and satisfying, and residency and pathways to citizenship are some of the most open in the world. Almost equally important, more governments in the region are becoming more welcoming to foreign talent, not merely tolerating it.

Consider the case of Argentina with its accelerated citizenship and cafe culture, El Salvador with its open attitude to cryptocurrency and carefree beaches of the Pacific, or Brazil with its economic promise and stunning scenery. Latin America has a richness of options that is hard to beat.

We've entered a new chapter. One where more people are choosing to be intentional about how and where they live. Whether it's finding deeper meaning in your work, embracing a slower rhythm of life, or unlocking greater global freedom, Latin America offers a rare mix of possibility and practicality for those able to adapt. In 2025, Latin America is where many expats are redefining what a richer, more balanced life looks like.