Regaining citizenship after voluntary renunciation

It is legally possible to give up your citizenship, but usually only if you already hold another nationality—this helps prevent statelessness. In these cases, your country of origin may provide a way for you to regain your citizenship later on.

France

In France, former citizens can apply for reinstatement under certain conditions: they must be adults; they must have maintained ties to France, such as family or professional connections; they must have no criminal record. If living in France at the time of the request, they must hold legal immigration status (i.e., a valid residence permit).

To begin the process, applicants must submit a declaration of reinstatement into French nationality—either at a local court if they reside in France, or through a French consulate or embassy if they live abroad.

This procedure is also available to foreign nationals who previously acquired and later renounced French nationality. In those cases, reinstatement is granted by official decree after a formal application and review.

The process is free of charge, though a fiscal stamp is required (€55, or €27.50 in French Guiana).

A word of caution: while some websites offer to handle this procedure for a fee, French authorities stress that the process is officially free and accessible online.

United States

The U.S. Department of State makes it clear: renouncing American citizenship is a final and irreversible act. The process involves taking an oath and completing a formal Certificate of Loss of Nationality. Once the Department approves this certificate, U.S. citizenship is officially lost.

The government emphasizes the seriousness of this decision. It also warns that giving up citizenship does not exempt individuals from past tax obligations or legal responsibility for crimes committed in the United States.

That said, there are a few rare exceptions under Section 351(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. For example, someone who renounced U.S. citizenship before the age of 18, particularly due to foreign military service, may apply to have it reinstated, as long as they do so within six months of turning 18.

Another possible route is through legal or administrative action. In these cases, the individual must prove they were coerced into renouncing citizenship or lacked the mental capacity to make such a decision at the time.

Although some lawyers argue that restoring U.S. citizenship is possible, they also warn that the process is complex, costly, and typically requires professional legal assistance.

Regaining citizenship after involuntary loss

Unlike voluntary renunciation, involuntary loss of citizenship is not triggered by the individual. It often stems from factors beyond their control, such as war, unregistered births abroad, being born out of wedlock during socially conservative periods, changes in a parent's citizenship, or simply not knowing the procedures needed to retain one's nationality.

In some cases, these circumstances can be discriminatory. Certain states may intentionally deny citizenship to specific population groups as a matter of policy.

Germany

Under Article 13 of the German Nationality Act, individuals who lost their German citizenship may apply for reinstatement. This includes people living abroad who lost their nationality after acquiring another citizenship. Minors may also be eligible.

The process—known as the “reintroduction of former Germans”—can be started online. (The service is available in German only.)

Canada

In Canada, the term “Lost Canadians” refers to people who were either entitled to citizenship but were denied it, or who once held Canadian nationality but later lost it. Many of these cases arise from complex and outdated immigration laws dating back to the early 20th century.

The Citizenship Acts of 1947 and 1977 aimed to clarify who qualified as a Canadian citizen, but in the process, excluded thousands of individuals.

Over the years, several reforms have been introduced to restore citizenship to Lost Canadians. Still, some cases remain unresolved.

One major development came in 2009, when the Conservative government passed a law restricting the inheritance of Canadian citizenship by those born abroad. The reform limited the ability of foreign-born Canadians to pass on their citizenship to children also born outside Canada, unless the child was born on Canadian soil.

In 2023, the Ontario Superior Court ruled this provision unconstitutional. The federal government accepted the decision and has committed to introducing new legislation to restore citizenship rights to those affected by the 2009 law.