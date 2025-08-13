Menu
REAL ID: How to get the new US driver's license

Written byAsaël Häzaqon 13 August 2025

Much more than just a driver's license, the American Driver's License serves as a genuine form of identification. The recent introduction of the REAL ID Driver's License—a true driver's license identity card—proves it once again.

It's hard to manage daily life in the United States without a driver's license. It's one of the most frequently requested documents—not just for renting a car, but for countless everyday tasks that require proof of identity. Booking a hotel, purchasing a plane ticket, reserving a concert seat, attending a cultural or sporting event, applying for a bank loan, etc. In most cases, you'll be asked for your driver's license.

A new rule makes this document even more important. Starting May 7, 2025, only licenses marked “REAL ID” will be recognized as official identification. Standard Driver's Licenses will still be valid, but only for driving. This change enforces the REAL ID Act of 2005, a law introduced to strengthen the security of identity documents. As a result, only those with a REAL ID Driver's License will be able to enter federal buildings and secure facilities—such as courthouses and local government offices—or board a domestic flight without a passport. The 2005 law was introduced following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission.

While replacing your current license with a REAL ID is not mandatory, it's strongly recommended. Other institutions may soon adopt similar requirements, and it's possible that facilities like hospitals will eventually ask visitors to present a REAL ID.

To get one, visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in your state of residence.

