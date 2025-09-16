Menu
Malaysia simplifies work visas with Xpats Gateway

Expat news
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Written byAsaël Häzaqon 16 September 2025

A fresh destination is rising on the horizon for expatriates. Following in the footsteps of Thailand, Singapore, and Taiwan, Malaysia is positioning itself as Southeast Asia's next “expat-friendly” state. How? By simplifying and accelerating visa procedures. 

The Xpats Gateway platform has made it easier for companies in specific sectors to sponsor foreign workers through the Employment Pass. The platform guarantees processing within just 5 days—down from the previous 80.

On July 7, 2025, the online service—run by TalentCorp, which operates under Malaysia's Ministry of Human Resources—took another leap in streamlining applications for prospective expatriates.

From now on, recruitment requirements for foreign workers listed on two government platforms—MyFutureJobs (a career advice and job search portal) and ePPAx (a site supporting employers in hiring foreign talent)—are fully integrated into Xpats Gateway. This integration represents another step forward in reducing bureaucracy for both employers and expatriate workers. That's how Malaysia's Human Resources Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong, describes this latest development.

Before this system was in place, Malaysian companies had to navigate several different government portals. The process was long and repetitive and could take up to a year. Now, it's been reduced to just 20 days. Xpats Gateway is now the sole platform handling visa applications. For the government, this simplification is expected to attract even more international talent. In 2024 alone, Malaysia welcomed more than 150,000 foreign workers.

Useful links:

Expatriate Services Division: Information on Xpats Gateway

Immigration Department: Apply for an eVISA

Sources:

Formalities
Malaysia
