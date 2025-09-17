This case of misinformation highlights the importance of verifying news about major legal amendments affecting expats directly with the authorities. It is easy to panic after reading a single newspaper or magazine article, or even a WhatsApp message or a Tweet. However, journalists may not always consult reliable sources, so it is best not to take such information at face value before confirming it with the relevant authority. Here are the authorities you should phone or email:

The press may report not only on marriage laws but also on other important matters such as land purchase regulations, taxes applicable to expats, and visa renewal deadlines. The reliability of these reports can vary, and you should not end up making the wrong decision because of fake news, so please always double-check. If you have a Facebook account, it is advisable to follow the official page of the Government Information Services (GIS) of Mauritius for important updates and communiqués.

Registering a marriage between Mauritians and expats is quite straightforward. Unfortunately, Mauritius has not legalized same-sex marriage yet, so only marriages between heterosexual couples can be registered here for now, although non-married queer couples can live together on the island.

The communiqué issued by the Prime Minister's Office on 10 September to debunk the fake news emphasized that most cases where couples struggle to register their marriage in Mauritius are because they do not provide all the required documents. All the details about the required documents and steps to take are listed in this document on the website of the Civil Status Division. A French version of the document is also available for free online.

One bureaucratic pitfall that the Mauritian or expat partner can stumble into is submitting documents (birth certificate, medical certificate, etc.) issued over 3 months ago, as the Civil Status Division will accept only documents that have recently been issued. The marriage application of French citizens might also be blocked if they fail to produce a filled “Certificat de capacité à mariage” form from the French embassy.

If you feel overwhelmed by all the steps to take, consider hiring the services of a lawyer to guide you through it to ensure that you don't miss a step.