The amendment approved by Parliament adds a new provision to the law governing identity cards. Under the proposed change, a foreign national's ID card would only remain valid for the same period as their legal residency in Bahrain. The cost of the ID card is also expected to be reviewed.

Possible penalties are also being considered for anyone who maintains contact with a foreign national whose residency permit has expired. By “anyone,” the authorities mean not only individuals but also companies and institutions (banks, for instance). Those concerned would have to answer for their actions before the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA).

However, discussions are still ongoing. While broadly supportive of the proposal, some government members have pointed to a “lack of clarity” and the need to better define the responsibilities of the institutions involved in verifying whether expatriates are legally residing in the country: the Information & eGovernment Authority, the Labour Market Regulatory Authority, and the Central Bank of Bahrain. One question remains unresolved, for example: which body would be responsible for deactivating a foreign national's ID card once their residency period comes to an end?

Although uncertainties remain, supporters of the reform argue that an adjustment is necessary. How, they ask, can a foreign national hold an ID card valid for five years when their residency permit only lasts two? In their view, aligning the validity of the ID card with the residency period would make it easier to regulate the labor market by removing the risk of ID cards continuing to be used after residency rights have expired.