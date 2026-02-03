Menu
Thailand introduces QR Code to crack down on visa overstays

Written byAsaël Häzaqon 03 February 2026

The Thai government is stepping up immigration enforcement with a new measure aimed at reducing visa overstays.

On May 1, 2025, Thailand's immigration authorities rolled out the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC). Required for entry into the country, this online form must be completed within 72 hours before arrival. Now, expats will also need to provide a QR code as part of the mandatory documentation. The QR code will automatically calculate the length of their stay, making it much harder to exploit loopholes to remain in the country beyond the permitted date.

Supporters of the measure say some expats have previously justified illegal stays by claiming they misread the dates written in their passports, whether handwritten or stamped. In some cases, they were able to take advantage of the discretion of certain officials, who accepted their explanation and allowed them to remain in Thailand without legal status. With the QR code and the digitization of data, such ambiguities should disappear. Every entry, exit and authorized visa extension will be recorded and tracked digitally. The reform is expected to come into force later this year.

About

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

