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New €40 fee to exchange your driver's license in France

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driving licence
DaniDG_ / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaqon 07 May 2026

A new fee for expats. Quietly slipped into the 2026 Finance Act, this measure has very real consequences for foreign drivers in their everyday lives. Starting May 12, exchanging a driver's license will no longer be free.

Until now, exchanging a foreign driver's license for a French one was free of charge. Starting May 12, the process will come with a fee. Expats will need to pay a €40 stamp duty (€20 in French Guiana) to exchange their foreign license for a French one. The application can be completed online.

Who is affected?

Foreign nationals who have been living in France for more than a year and hold a driver's license issued outside the European Union (EU) or the European Economic Area (EEA) will be required to pay the fee. As a reminder, you can still use your foreign license for up to one year after arriving in France. After that period, you must obtain a French license to continue driving legally.

Do EU license holders need to exchange their license?

Holders of an EU or EEA driver's license are not affected by this fee. In principle, they can drive in France using their existing license as long as it remains valid. Foreign nationals who received a British driver's license before 2021 are also subject to the new requirement.

How to exchange your license

The first step is to check whether your non-European license is eligible for exchange with a French one. License exchanges are not automatic: a reciprocity agreement must be in place between France and the expat's home country. If no such agreement exists, the applicant will need to retake their driving test in France. The French Road Safety authority's website provides a list of countries whose licenses may be eligible for exchange.

Sources:

Formalities
About

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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