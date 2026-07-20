Menu
Expat.com
Search
Magazine
Search

Air travel in the EU: New rules to better protect passengers

Expat news 2 min read
vols en Europe© travnikovstudio / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

On Tuesday, July 7, Members of the European Parliament approved an agreement reached by EU member states in June to strengthen air passenger rights. The reform marks the end of 13 years of negotiations within the European Union.

In this article
  1. "Free" cabin baggage and personal items
  2. Better protection for passengers with disabilities
  3. Return leg of a round-trip ticket
  4. Implementation of the reform

"Free" cabin baggage and personal items

This doesn't mean free in the traditional sense. The cost of cabin baggage is already included in the ticket price. What changes is that airlines will be required to display ticket prices with carry-on baggage included from the outset. This price must appear clearly from the very beginning of the booking process. No more starting a reservation with only the base fare shown. The reform also allows passengers to bring one small personal item (a small bag) at no extra charge.

This reform introduces greater transparency and prevents prices from creeping up as you move through the booking process. It puts an end to paid carry-on baggage at low-cost carriers (Ryanair, EasyJet…). It also makes it easier to compare fares between airlines. The standard price displayed will include cabin baggage and a small personal item. Airlines will also have the option to offer a lower fare for passengers traveling without carry-on luggage.

Join the community

Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life

Better protection for passengers with disabilities

The reform requires airlines to ensure that passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility are properly assisted all the way to the boarding gate. If these passengers miss their flight due to the airline's failure, they will be entitled to "compensation, re-routing and assistance from [the] airline."

A companion traveling with a passenger with a disability or reduced mobility will be entitled to an adjacent seat at no additional cost. The reform also requires airlines to provide the same arrangement for a caregiver accompanying a child under 14 or a pregnant woman.

Return leg of a round-trip ticket

The reform prohibits airlines from charging extra fees to passengers who only use the return leg of a round-trip ticket.

The law also simplifies and speeds up the compensation process. Passengers who opt for a refund will receive it automatically. Those affected by flight disruptions will receive clear instructions on how to submit a compensation claim within 4 days of completing their journey. The law specifies that passengers will not need to create an account on a specific platform or use a dedicated app to access these instructions. Passengers will then have 9 months to submit their claim. Airlines will have 30 days to pay out compensation or explain why they are not doing so, and must inform the passenger of their right to make a claim. Note that passengers will continue to be entitled to compensation for flight delays of at least 3 hours.

Implementation of the reform

The text still needs to go before the Council of the European Union (scheduled for August), ahead of publication in the Official Journal. A further 20-day period will then follow before the reform is expected to come into force in 2027.

Sources:

Formalities
Share this articlef𝕏in
Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

Comments

Essential services for your expat journey

Choose the best health insurance
Choose the best health insurance
Protect your health and get easy access to treatment for expats.
Plan your international move
Plan your international move
Facilitate your move by getting a quote from our top rated movers.
Open a bank account that suits you
Open a bank account that suits you
Discover the best international banks to manage your money securely.
Reliable financial advice
Reliable financial advice
Connect with our financial advisor today for expats wealth management and financial advice.

Further reading

How difficult is it to retire abroad?

Bahrain expat ID card validity may change

Thailand introduces QR Code to crack down on visa overstays

France introduces mandatory civics exam for residence permits and citizenship

Alcohol licences in Mauritius: New rules and 50% penalty from January 2026

How to build a passport portfolio as an expat

Is your marriage recognized abroad?

PMO confirms expat and Mauritian marriages are still valid

Malaysia simplifies work visas with Xpats Gateway

Join the community

Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life

Latest expat country guides

ArgentinaChileColombiaCosta RicaIndonesiaMauritiusPeruSenegalSweden