Changing visas, temporarily halting professional activity, and, in some cases, restructuring a business: this reality is often overlooked. It affects both foreigners who come to Mauritius specifically to get married and those who have been living here for years on an Occupation Permit.
Marrying a Mauritian: When saying “I do” changes your immigration status
For a foreigner living in Mauritius, marrying a Mauritian citizen can feel like the natural next step in a love story born on the island. Yet when one future spouse is not a Mauritian citizen, the process can quickly become an uphill battle. Marriage also becomes an immigration matter, since the steps involved go well beyond gathering a few civil status documents. In many cases, the foreign national may be required to give up their existing legal status in Mauritius.
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Marriage is possible, but comes with several conditions
Mauritian law does allow civil marriage between a Mauritian citizen and a foreign national, regardless of nationality. However, the process is more involved than it is for two Mauritian citizens. It is designed not only to establish the foreign spouse's identity and marital status, but also to verify that the union is not being entered into solely to obtain residency rights. The Civil Status Act allows the Registrar of Civil Status to summon the couple for a hearing if additional checks are deemed necessary. Both partners must also sign sworn declarations confirming that the marriage is not intended to circumvent immigration rules.
Before the publication of banns, the foreign national must have resided in Mauritius for at least seven consecutive days and hold a Wedding Visa issued by the Passport and Immigration Office (PIO). The Civil Status Department's official documentation specifies that this visa must be valid for at least 60 days.
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Recent documents that can be difficult to obtain from abroad
Because several documents must be recent, assembling the application can take time. The foreign spouse must provide, among other things, their passport, a birth certificate issued within the last three months, and a criminal record check dated within the last six months. Divorced or widowed applicants must also include documents relating to their previous marriage and its dissolution.
Additional requirements include a medical certificate issued in Mauritius, a declaration of marital status, and a statement confirming that the applicant is employed or has sufficient financial resources. Several documents must be apostilled in the applicant's country of origin or residence, and any document not in French or English must be accompanied by an official translation. Dual nationals are required to present both passports.
On the Mauritian side, the future spouse must provide a recent birth certificate, their national identity card, and any relevant divorce or widowhood documents. They must also swear a declaration confirming that they are not marrying for the purpose of granting their foreign partner residency status.
Once the application has been accepted and the banns published, the couple must wait at least 30 days before the ceremony can take place. For this reason, the Civil Status Department advises against setting a firm wedding date before the banns have been published.
The tricky situation of Occupation Permit holders
For foreigners already living in Mauritius on an Occupation Permit, switching to a Wedding Visa can be the most complicated part of the entire process. This complexity caught one expat off guard when she began planning her marriage to her Mauritian partner. The response from the authorities she contacted was pretty straightforward: to obtain the Wedding Visa required to marry a Mauritian citizen, she would need to cancel her Occupation Permit. After the ceremony, she would then have to apply for a new Occupation Permit or Work Permit in order to continue working. In other words, the existing permit cannot simply remain in force during the process, nor can it be automatically converted into a spouse permit.
While this response was given in relation to one individual case, anyone in a similar situation should verify the details directly with the Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Passport and Immigration Office (PIO) well in advance, as it points to a very real challenge. Between the cancellation of the existing OP and the issuance of a new authorization, the foreign national may find themselves legally present in Mauritius but temporarily unable to work. While the Wedding Visa covers the marriage formalities, it does not replace the work authorization that comes with an Occupation Permit.
When getting married puts your business on hold
This transitional period can be particularly burdensome for business owners, even though canceling an OP does not necessarily mean closing or selling a business. When a Mauritian company is involved, it has its own legal personality, separate from that of its founder. It can continue to exist, retain its contracts, employees, assets, and accounts. The foreign entrepreneur can also, in principle, remain a shareholder. However, canceling the OP means losing personal authorization to carry out professional activity in Mauritius, which creates a legal grey area: the Non-Citizens (Employment Restriction) Act prohibits non-citizens from working or engaging in any paid activity in Mauritius without a valid permit.
During the transition, the entrepreneur should not continue delivering the services sold by the company, managing its day-to-day operations, or drawing any compensation for their work. The company can continue operating if it has employees or managers who are legally authorized to work. But when the entrepreneur is the sole person running things, the line between simply holding shares and actively managing the business becomes very difficult to draw. For self-employed individuals holding an OP Self-Employed, the situation is even more constrained, as their right to stay and their right to work are directly tied to their personal professional activity.
After the wedding, residency doesn't solve everything
The foreign spouse of a Mauritian citizen can apply for a residence permit in that capacity. The PIO indicates on its website that this permit is free of charge and that both spouses must appear in person to complete the formalities. That said, while this new status makes it easier to stay in Mauritius, it is not sufficient to allow the holder to work and does not automatically confer Mauritian citizenship.
Since March 8, 2019, foreign spouses wishing to work in Mauritius must obtain a separate work authorization. An employee may need an Employment Permit applied for by their employer, while a self-employed person can apply for a permit in their own name. Depending on the project and the criteria met, a new Occupation Permit application may also be required.
Regardless of the path taken, one key question deserves careful consideration: will a new OP application be assessed as a completely fresh submission? For an entrepreneur already established in Mauritius, the stakes are significant. Therefore, we strongly recommend checking with the EDB and the PIO well before you share the good news with your family and friends.
Sources:
- Civil Status Division - Documents requis pour le mariage d’un non-citoyen avec un citoyen mauricien
- Passport and Immigration Office - Wedding Visa
- Passport and Immigration Office - Residence Permit as Spouse of a Mauritian Citizen
- Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de Relations industrielles - Employment Permit pour le conjoint étranger
- EDB - Guide 2026 de l’Occupation Permit
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