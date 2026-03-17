This is no accident. Spain has become a favourite destination for those seeking quality of life, safety, a friendly climate and a culture that awakens a sense of belonging even before mastering the language. But there is something else: Spain not only welcomes you; it also accompanies you. And when the time comes to put down roots, whether buying a home or creating a long-term project, finding an ally who understands your process is essential.

This is where CaixaBank comes in, one of the leading financial institutions in Spain, with a solid track record and a far-reaching network of branches across the country. Its division specialising in international customers offers comprehensive support to people embarking upon a new stage in their lives in Spain, with account managers who speak your language, solutions adapted to your needs and products designed to make every step easier, from opening an account to applying for a mortgage or seamlessly planning your future.

A country where each day seems a bit more fulfilling

There are places where the days pass by... and places where the days really come alive. Spain belongs to the second group.

Bathed in Mediterranean light, endless strolls in cities like Barcelona, Valencia, or Málaga, sunsets in Cádiz, the energy of Madrid at any time of the day... Everything contributes to that feeling of being "more awake", more connected to everyday life.

Added to this is a unique social rhythm: here, life is shared. Meals are more relaxed, squares are bustling, and neighbours become part of your inner circle without you even realising. For an expat, this human fabric is often one of the best gifts: the feeling of not being alone.

Quality of life that can be seen in the fine details

Spain offers a combination that is hard to find: a modern country with good infrastructures, security and high-quality public services, without having to give up on the warmth and spontaneity of its lifestyle.

Exceptional climate , allowing you to enjoy the outdoors practically all year round.

, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors practically all year round. Mediterranean cuisine , recognised as one of the healthiest in the world.

, recognised as one of the healthiest in the world. High-quality health and education .

. Efficient public transport and cities designed for getting around on foot.

And perhaps the most important factor: the emotional well-being. Many expats agree that living in Spain has allowed them to find that much-needed balance between work, leisure and mental health.

Security and stability to build a future

Spain is a country that encourages you not only to enjoy the present but also to plan for a stable future. The security, political, and economic stability, combined with the country's welcoming nature, mean that many people who come "for a couple of years" end up making it their permanent home.

And when that decision arises, sometimes unexpectedly, like an intuition that grows with each new sunny day, another question arises: What if we buy a house here?

Buying a home as an expat: Hopes and challenges

Buying a home in a foreign country always poses questions:

Is the process complicated?

Do I need a residence permit?

Can I get financing without having a banking history in Spain?

Who will help me understand the legal formalities?

These doubts are common and quite normal. And CaixaBank's proposal is clear: help you get your home, as part of a seamless process, in your language and without complications.

CaixaBank: The bank that understands your life away from home

CaixaBank was set up with you in mind, the expats looking to build a life in Spain without feeling like a foreigner every time they enter a branch.

The solutions offered include financing for buying a home in Spain1, designed specifically for people who live abroad or have just arrived in Spain and do not have an extensive financial history in the country.

With CaixaBank, you can access:

Mortgages adapted to non-residents and expats , with competitive conditions.

, with competitive conditions. A multilingual account manager , who explains each detail of the process in your language.

, who explains each detail of the process in your language. Accompaniment at all stages , from pre-approval to signing at the notary's office.

, from pre-approval to signing at the notary's office. Banking solutions that make everyday life easier, such as the HolaBank account and the HolaBank Club², designed to improve your integration and facilitate formalities.

In other words: CaixaBank turns an often complex process into a clear, human and secure experience.

From living in Spain to experiencing Spain

Something interesting happens to many expats: they arrive in love with the idea of Spain (the sun, the food, the sea, the culture), but over time, they discover something deeper.

It's not just about living in Spain... it's about experiencing Spain.

Living in Spain is about learning the expressions that don't appear in books. It is having your favourite bar, where they know you.

It is discovering that "mañana" can mean many things.

It is feeling that every season of the year has its own celebrations, rituals and flavours. It is finding an emotional home before you even find a physical one.

And when that emotion is combined with the real possibility of owning your own home, your project is complete. That's when you realise that you didn't come just to pass the time: You came to stay.

Your home in Spain starts with a conversation

Buying a house is a big decision. But it doesn't have to be difficult. If you are considering taking this step or simply want to find out what options you have as an expat, talking to a CaixaBank account manager could be the first step towards your future home.

Because living in Spain is a privilege, but feeling at home is undoubtedly a choice. And CaixaBank is here to help you build it.

1. The approval of operations is subject to an analysis of the applicant's solvency and repayment capacity, depending on the institution's risk policies.

2. Services managed by Multiasistencia, S.A.