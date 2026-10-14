Workplace requirements for Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) holders
On September 30, New Zealand Immigration updated workplace location requirements for foreign nationals holding an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV). When applying for a job check, employers must now specify where the role will be based. If a position requires regular travel between multiple locations, the employer must advertise the job for each location and provide proof. Where a job check covers multiple positions, each one must include the same location information.
AEWV holders are permitted to work temporarily at a location other than the one listed in their job check, but only for up to 30 business days within any 12-month period. During that window, the employer does not need to apply for a new job check. However, if the worker exceeds 30 business days at an alternative location within 12 months, the employer must submit a new job check, and the worker will need to obtain a job change approval.
It's worth noting that during compliance checks, New Zealand Immigration may review an expat worker's work locations for the 12 months preceding the date of those checks.
Upcoming changes to certain partnership visas
As of September 25, new age requirements apply to certain categories of partnership-based visas. As a reminder, this visa type covers expats in a genuine, stable relationship (opposite-sex or same-sex), whether legally married, in a civil union, or in a de facto relationship. That said, applications submitted before September 25, 2026 are not subject to the new requirements.
A partnership visa application can only be submitted if both the applicant and their partner are aged 18 or over at the time of application. They will need to provide proof of their age. Immigration New Zealand has clarified that it will only consider evidence from applicants who meet the new age conditions. Being of legal age does not, however, guarantee approval. Other conditions must also be met.
Additional requirements
Expats applying for a partner visa must have lived together for at least 12 months since both partners turned 18. Their relationship must be certified as "stable" and "genuine." In practice, this pushes the minimum application age to 19, since applicants will need to prove they have been living together for at least a year. Their supporting evidence must be deemed "sufficient." These requirements are in addition to all other conditions that apply to the specific visa being sought.
Which expats are affected?
Several visitor and work visas are affected by the new requirements. The expats concerned are partners of a New Zealand citizen or resident.
Affected visa types: Culturally Arranged Marriage Visitor Visa, Partner of a New Zealander Resident Visa, Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa, Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa, Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa, Partner of a Worker Work Visa, Partner of a Student Visitor Visa, Partner of a Student Work Visa, Partner of an NZ Scholarship Student Work Visa.
Parent resident visa: What has changed since October 5
From October 5, the selection of expressions of interest (expression of interest) for the Parent Resident Visa follows a new "hybrid" model. All valid expressions of interest are first pooled together. The majority (90%) are then selected in chronological order, on a first-come, first-served basis, while the remaining 10% are chosen by ballot. The annual cap remains unchanged at 2,500 visas per year. The first selection round under this new hybrid model is scheduled for November 10, 2026.
The government has noted that applicants are still being ranked in the queue, so there is no need to contact Immigration New Zealand to ask about your position. Foreign applicants whose expressions of interest have been validated will be kept informed of their place in the queue.
Active Investor Plus: New Zealand's thriving golden visa
With 949 applications received since the April 2025 reform, the revamped Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa is proving to be a clear success, with applications accelerating by 50% over the past six months. Wealthy expats from around fifty countries have applied, with Americans leading at 33% of all applications. The potential investment represented by these applicants exceeds NZ$5 billion. By comparison, the previous AIP visa (launched in 2022) attracted just NZ$70 million over two and a half years.
As a reminder, the visa has two categories: Growth, which requires a minimum investment of NZ$5 million over 3 years, and Balanced, which requires NZ$10 million over 5 years. Foreign nationals must invest for at least 36 months under the Growth category and 60 months under Balanced. During the investment period, they are required to spend a minimum of 21 days in New Zealand (Growth) or 105 days (Balanced). Dependants are not subject to this residence requirement. Most applicants opt for the Growth visa.
Funds are managed by Invest New Zealand, a government agency specifically created to facilitate foreign investment and boost the New Zealand economy.