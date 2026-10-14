With legislative elections on the horizon (scheduled for November 7, 2026), New Zealand is updating several of its visa categories. This reflects the continuation of a policy built on economic recovery that the government has been keen to celebrate, even announcing that its fiscal turnaround is exceeding expectations. Among the strategies fueling this growth, the country's Active Investor Plus visa stands out, with its revamped version attracting a growing number of wealthy foreigners.

Workplace requirements for Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) holders On September 30, New Zealand Immigration updated workplace location requirements for foreign nationals holding an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV). When applying for a job check, employers must now specify where the role will be based. If a position requires regular travel between multiple locations, the employer must advertise the job for each location and provide proof. Where a job check covers multiple positions, each one must include the same location information. AEWV holders are permitted to work temporarily at a location other than the one listed in their job check, but only for up to 30 business days within any 12-month period. During that window, the employer does not need to apply for a new job check. However, if the worker exceeds 30 business days at an alternative location within 12 months, the employer must submit a new job check, and the worker will need to obtain a job change approval. It's worth noting that during compliance checks, New Zealand Immigration may review an expat worker's work locations for the 12 months preceding the date of those checks. Read also Pathway student visa changes in New Zealand

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