Applicants seeking a work visa for an accredited employer ( AEWV ) to fill a skill level 3 position listed under the official classification ( ANZSCO ) or the National Occupation List ( NOL ) must now meet specific English proficiency requirements. Before the reform, only candidates for skill-level 4 and 5 positions had to prove that their English met the minimum standard set by the government.

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Exemptions

The reform does not apply to:

Workers who already hold an AEWV (the law is not retroactive)

Expats applying for a seasonal visa under the "global workforce" scheme.

Foreign nationals applying for a "peak season" seasonal visa

Workers requesting a change of position.

How the reform affects foreign workers

The government is rolling out a transition period to avoid any negative impact on the visas of foreign workers affected by the new language requirements. Expats holding a valid AEWV through December 1, 2026, at the latest, will not need to meet the new requirement when applying for a new skill level 3 AEWV. Also exempt are expats who have already demonstrated their English proficiency in a previous AEWV application.

Companies recruiting expats are urged to prepare quickly for the new language requirements and adjust their hiring processes accordingly. Prospective expats should also check that they meet the minimum English level required and take the appropriate language tests before applying.

Useful links:

New Zealand government: minimum English proficiency required

Green List: search for in-demand jobs in New Zealand