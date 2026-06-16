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New English language requirements for New Zealand visas

Expat news 1 min read
New Zealand visas© wirestock / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

Since June 1, foreign workers seeking certain work visas in New Zealand have been subject to new English language requirements. The government says the changes are intended to improve migrant integration and help prevent workplace exploitation.

In this article
  1. Which visas are affected by the new English language requirements?
  2. Exemptions
  3. How the reform affects foreign workers

Which visas are affected by the new English language requirements?

Applicants seeking a work visa for an accredited employer (AEWV) to fill a skill level 3 position listed under the official classification (ANZSCO) or the National Occupation List (NOL) must now meet specific English proficiency requirements. Before the reform, only candidates for skill-level 4 and 5 positions had to prove that their English met the minimum standard set by the government.

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Exemptions

The reform does not apply to:

  • Workers who already hold an AEWV (the law is not retroactive)
  • Expats applying for a seasonal visa under the "global workforce" scheme.
  • Foreign nationals applying for a "peak season" seasonal visa
  • Workers requesting a change of position.

How the reform affects foreign workers

The government is rolling out a transition period to avoid any negative impact on the visas of foreign workers affected by the new language requirements. Expats holding a valid AEWV through December 1, 2026, at the latest, will not need to meet the new requirement when applying for a new skill level 3 AEWV. Also exempt are expats who have already demonstrated their English proficiency in a previous AEWV application.

Companies recruiting expats are urged to prepare quickly for the new language requirements and adjust their hiring processes accordingly. Prospective expats should also check that they meet the minimum English level required and take the appropriate language tests before applying.

Useful links:

New Zealand government: minimum English proficiency required

Green List: search for in-demand jobs in New Zealand

Sources:

Visas
visa
New Zealand
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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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