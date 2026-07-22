As part of the government's International Education Going for Growth program, the updated Pathway Student Visa (PSV) introduces several notable changes:
- Expanded study pathways: the visa now covers programs at levels 1 to 4 of the NZQCF, as well as English language programs, vocational certificate studies, and foundation courses.
- Changing subject areas: international students can switch disciplines without needing to apply for a new student visa, as long as they remain at the same institution and are working toward the same qualification.
- English language study: first-time PSV holders planning to pursue NZQCF level 1 to 8 programs can now study English for up to 30 weeks before starting their qualification, up from the previous limit of 20 weeks.