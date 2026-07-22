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Pathway student visa changes in New Zealand

Expat news 1 min read
study in New Zealand© Unai82 / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

New Zealand has expanded its Pathway Student Visa to make studying in the country simpler and more flexible for international students. Launched on July 20, the updated program offers broader study options and greater freedom to adapt academic pathways.

As part of the government's International Education Going for Growth program, the updated Pathway Student Visa (PSV) introduces several notable changes:

  • Expanded study pathways: the visa now covers programs at levels 1 to 4 of the NZQCF, as well as English language programs, vocational certificate studies, and foundation courses.
  • Changing subject areas: international students can switch disciplines without needing to apply for a new student visa, as long as they remain at the same institution and are working toward the same qualification.
  • English language study: first-time PSV holders planning to pursue NZQCF level 1 to 8 programs can now study English for up to 30 weeks before starting their qualification, up from the previous limit of 20 weeks.

Sources:

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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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