New Short-Term Graduate Work Visa: Everything you need to know

The Short Term Graduate Work Visa is a short-stay visa designed for job seekers: it allows international graduates to remain in New Zealand for 6 months after completing their studies to look for work or to start working.

Eligibility requirements:

Have studied full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks.

Hold a level 5–7 qualification on the NZQCF (New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework).

Have sufficient funds to support yourself: at least NZ$5,000.

Apply within 3 months of your student visa expiring.

If your studies were funded through the New Zealand Scholarships Program, you will need to provide written authorization from the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the government agency Education New Zealand

Good to know:

If eligible, expats may also apply for an Accredited Employer Work Visa. A full list of accredited employers is available through the government's search tool.

Restrictions and limitations:

Expats who have previously held a post-study work visa or a short-term graduate work visa are not eligible to apply. This restriction is intentional: the government wants to target the most recent graduates.

The Short Term Graduate Work Visa does not allow you to start a business or engage in any commercial activity. Sponsoring a spouse or children is also not permitted.

The visa cannot be renewed or extended.

Read also New Zealand opens temporary work visas for project-based roles

Post-Study Work Visa: What's changing?

The government is broadening the scope of the Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV). It will now be available to expats holding a level 7 NZQCF qualification, provided they studied full-time in New Zealand and earned a bachelor's degree from either a New Zealand or overseas university.

The visa duration will correspond to the length of study completed in New Zealand, up to a maximum of one year. The PSWV is non-renewable. Visa holders may sponsor their spouse and dependent children, provided they can demonstrate the financial means to support both themselves and their family members.

What expats think of the new visa options

According to the government, the introduction of the Short Term Graduate Work Visa will make it easier for international graduates to enter the New Zealand job market. At the same time, the expanded scope of the Post-Study Work Visa is expected to benefit a wider pool of expats.

However, international students are cautiously welcoming the news. Many feel that six months is simply not enough time to secure stable, long-term employment, arguing that the new visa's duration doesn't adequately account for how lengthy recruitment processes can be. On top of that, the current socio-economic climate is seen as intensifying competition, both among expats and with local job seekers. That said, expats do appreciate the government's efforts and are waiting to see real-world results before passing judgment on the reform's effectiveness.

Good to know:

New Zealand will raise income and sponsorship thresholds for several visa categories from April 30, 2026, mainly affecting the Parent Category Resident Visa and the Parent Boost Visitor Visa. Sponsors will need to meet higher income requirements aligned with the median wage, with thresholds increasing based on the number of parents sponsored. Applicants will also face stricter financial criteria, including higher income or savings requirements, especially when applying with a partner. These changes are part of routine annual updates linked to wages and living costs, and will not affect applications already submitted.