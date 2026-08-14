Moving abroad often comes with the excitement of a fresh start: a new city, a different language, new people to meet, and perhaps a new job or course of study. You imagine all the changes ahead, the discoveries you will make and the life you hope to build. Returning to your home country can be just as eagerly anticipated. You may look forward to rediscovering familiar surroundings, living closer to family, navigating administrative procedures more easily, or simply regaining a sense of familiarity.

Whether you're leaving or returning, moving to a new country is never just a change of address. Much of what once structured your daily life disappears overnight: the routes you knew by heart, your usual shops, your neighbors, the sounds of the street, the light, the social codes, the way you organized your days. Even when the move is something you wanted, your emotions can be thrown off balance. Excitement can coexist with exhaustion, curiosity with nostalgia, the desire to connect with others with the need to protect yourself. During these periods, your home can become far more than a place to sleep. It can offer a point of stability, a space where you don't have to constantly adapt.

When everything that used to be automatic suddenly takes effort Settling in a new country means relearning a whole range of everyday tasks. You have to figure out where to shop, how to get around, how the school system works, how to deal with local administration. Sometimes you need to learn a new language, decode social customs, observe how people greet each other, welcome guests into their homes, use public spaces, or interact with neighbors. Even the sensory environment can change dramatically. A dense, noisy city can unsettle someone used to quiet. An isolated house can weigh on someone who has always lived in the middle of the action. Climate, light, smells, distances, and architecture all shape how we feel. At first, these differences feel like part of the adventure. But when the paperwork piles up, social connections are slow to form, or fatigue sets in, they can become harder to absorb. Your home is then one of the few spaces where you have direct control. It won't solve the challenges of integration. It can't replace human connection, language learning, or discovering your new country. But it can provide a stable foundation from which all of that becomes a little easier. That's why it's worth thinking carefully about your living space from the moment you arrive, not as a mere backdrop, but as a place that can genuinely support your daily life. Read also From the Netherland's to Mauritius to lead an international school

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The need for stability goes beyond families When we talk about rebuilding a sense of familiarity, families with children often come to mind first. But this need applies equally to students, single people, and couples. A student might arrive full of enthusiasm, only to discover, a few weeks later, the loneliness of an impersonal room. Someone relocated for work might spend their days adapting to a demanding professional environment, then come home in the evening to a place that offers no real sense of rest. In a couple, each partner may experience the transition at a different pace. In a family, children might adapt quickly while a parent struggles to find their footing, or the other way around. Outside, everything demands your attention: understanding, observing, translating, navigating, making a good impression. At home, you need to be able to let that effort go. Feeling at home doesn't mean cutting yourself off from your new country. It means having a space where both body and mind can breathe.

Creating continuity without recreating the past When you arrive somewhere new, it can be tempting to recreate exactly what you had before. But your new home has its own light, its own proportions, its own constraints and surroundings. Life feels different in a house with a garden, a city-center apartment, a furnished rental, or a student room. Trying to replicate your old environment can reinforce the sense of comparison and loss. Creating continuity is something different. It means identifying what, in your previous home, genuinely contributed to your well-being. Was it a color? A favorite reading spot? A large table where everyone gathered? The ability to have a coffee outside? Soft evening light? A few familiar objects? These elements can often be carried over, even when the new space looks very different. The goal isn't to deny the change, but to hold onto a few solid reference points that make it easier to embrace. Read also How to rebuild your career when returning home from abroad You don't need very much Feeling at home doesn't require a fully decorated space or a large budget. A few well-chosen elements can profoundly change how a place feels. Choose a few meaningful objects A photograph, a book, a mug, a piece of fabric, a lamp, or a small artwork can instantly create a connection to a familiar feeling or memory. The point isn't to display every keepsake you own. Too many objects can keep your home anchored in the past and leave no room for your new life to take shape. A few meaningful items, thoughtfully integrated into the space, tend to work much better. Create a restorative corner Even in a small space, it helps to identify a spot associated with rest or recentering. It might be an armchair by a window, a corner of the sofa, a table on a balcony, or a few cushions on the floor. What matters is pairing it with an activity that feels good: reading, having a coffee, writing, listening to music, or calling someone you love. Textiles are particularly effective at making a space feel more enveloping. A rug, a throw blanket, cushions, or curtains can visually warm a room, soften its acoustics, and take the edge off the impersonal feel of a rental. Use color as a unifying thread Color can bring calm, warm up an overly white space, or create cohesion between objects from very different worlds. You don't always need to repaint. Color can be introduced through bed linen, a rug, cushions, a poster, or everyday objects. A palette of two or three tones is often enough to give a space a sense of direction. It can also quietly echo a place you love: a blue that recalls a landscape, an earthy tone that evokes a city, a green that brings a garden to mind. Protect your sleep Periods of moving abroad or returning home often disrupt sleep: jet lag, fatigue, administrative tasks, unfamiliar sounds, or worries about getting settled. Your bedroom deserves special attention. Warm lighting, comfortable bed linen, clear floor space, and minimal clutter around the bed all help create a more calming atmosphere. It's also worth avoiding the temptation to pile unpacked boxes in the bedroom. Sleeping surrounded by unfinished tasks keeps the feeling of transition alive, visually and mentally. Start by observing how you actually live When you move into a new home, the instinct is often to quickly buy whatever seems to be missing. But it's more useful to first observe how you actually use the space. Where do you put your keys? Where do bags tend to pile up? Where do you work? Where do you eat? Which objects do you reach for every day? Which area gets messy first? A functional entryway can bring more stability than a new decorative object. A pleasant dining area can encourage conversation. A clearly defined workspace helps separate professional life from personal life. A simple system for administrative paperwork keeps the bureaucratic side of expat life from taking over your entire home. A sense of comfort is often built from very concrete, practical details.