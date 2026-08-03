In short, the underlying question seems to be not which country is best for raising kids, but what matters most when raising kids.

The Compare Market AU ranking looks into the safety score, the World Happiness score, the variety of things to do with kids, the cost of living per month, national family benefits, parental leave, child vaccination rates, national education spending, and (something both rankings have in common), green spaces per capita.

Right away, we see that there is very little “‘match” between the best countries and the best cities in these rankings. But things become a bit clearer when we see the factors each ranking considered. The US News ranking took the following datasets into consideration: air quality, education cost, happiness, infant mortality, social protection, urban green spaces, and years of schooling.

Let's take a look at the top ten copy countries again: Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Switzerland, Germany, Estonia, Belgium. The United Kingdom follows right after. In fact, according to another ranking, this time by Compare Market AU , London is officially the second best city in the world to raise children (right after Brisbane).

But some other placements in the ranking raise more questions. For example, Russia (which is currently an active war zone with a very complicated economic situation and highly restrictive social policies) comes in 29th place right before South Korea (31st). Ukraine (another active war zone) comes right after Singapore (49th and 47th spots respectively). Brazil (with one of the highest crime rates in Latin America) is ranked higher than Chile (one of the safest countries in the region. And the questions don't stop here.

Looking at the US News ranking, the top ten countries on the list are what you would probably expect. You have the Nordic countries taking the top five spots, followed by Israel and a few other countries in Western Europe.

What expats say

Having scoured lots of parent forums and discussion threads (both as research for this article and out of personal interest), I have come to this understanding. The country where you choose to raise kids matters up to a certain extent.

What's interesting here is that (just like the rankings above) different families prioritize a different set of factors when deciding on which country is "best". For some, it's cultural consistency and similarity; others put more emphasis on access to good schools. Some parents care more about the child's environment: proximity to nature, space, options for hikes and outdoor activities. Then there are parents who put more value on access to cultural activities and an ambitious setting of a big city. Overall, there seems to be no consensus on which factor/s take priority.

But there is one thing that comes up over and over again, and that a lot of parents often base their relocation decisions on: family support networks. In fact, many parents consider relocating for this factor alone.

Family support matters most

Many expat families actually start considering relocation after having children. Even if they generally enjoy their life in the new country, having kids instantly brings up questions that didn't need answering before. What language will they speak? What school will they go to? Is raising kids here safe? Is it affordable?

"We were in Seoul when my son was born. I think South Korea is a great place to raise kids. The schools here are exceptional, though studying itself is tough; they would definitely receive quality education. Seoul is very green, organized, and safe. I can't find any disadvantages, to be honest. Well, except for it being expensive. But we ended up moving back home after all. It's great to have schools and safety, but at the end of the day, they won't babysit. Hired help in South Korea is expensive – but this wasn't even the main issue. As a new mother, I wasn't ready to hand my baby over to someone else. And living in South Korea on one income wasn't something we felt comfortable with. So yes, we moved back for help from relatives and a more relaxed family life.", shares Ana, a Polish expat in South Korea.

Then again, for some expats, relocating back doesn't really work out the way they had expected, as one expat shares on Reddit: "We did. We were expats in Singapore for the first time, and with a 6-month-old baby at the time, I felt like I needed more support. My mental health tanked, so my husband quit his job, and we moved back to our home country to be nearer to my parents, especially. I would say at that point, my parents and I were close... I guess I "thought" that we were close. We moved home. I got burned. My parents were so focused on my sister and her new baby that they barely came to visit with us or see my son. My mental health got even worse because of the feeling of rejection. It was a big mistake."

Next up are schools

Many expat discussions on the best country to raise kids ultimately shift from countries or cities to schools and even kindergartens. Parents mostly discuss curriculum, teacher quality, school culture, peer groups and policies on bullying, discipline, language support, and extracurricular options. The cost of education is an important deciding factor as well.

It may not be obvious, but education quality can also be subjective. For example, students in South Korea continuously show some of the best results in international assessments, especially when it comes to exact sciences. But parents express concern over exceptionally rigorous study practices and punishment-based education. Students often experience extreme pressure and have very little free time for hobbies or activities outside of school.

But when it comes to rankings alone, several countries are known for offering the highest quality of school education.

Finland is regularly praised for its equitable education system that emphasizes student wellbeing and play-based learning. Running basic education for profit here is prohibited, and even private schools are generally publicly funded and operate under strict regulations. This is done to keep high-quality education accessible to all regardless of income level.

Singapore is known for its strong focus on the STEM approach (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). The curriculum is based on critical thinking and problem-solving, which makes it one of the most highly valued educational models.

South Korea follows rigorous academic standards, has high tertiary education rates, and a strong culture of academic ambition.

In Japan, a lot of attention is given to discipline and holistic development, with many students showing exceptional results in reading and math.

Switzerland is highly praised in Europe for its strong academic environment, multilingual study options, and a good selection of vocational training programs.

Then you can also look purely at PISA numbers. PISA stands for Programme for International Student Assessment and is a worldwide study run by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It evaluates educational systems in different countries by measuring the knowledge of 15-year-old students in mathematics, science, and reading.

According to PISA 2026, the top countries for education quality are Singapore, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Based on these rankings alone, it seems that when it comes to education, specifically in the sciences, Southeast Asia takes a strong lead. But for families moving here from abroad, this means enrolling children in the local education system, with a different language and academic approaches.

Then there are international schools. Many expats feel more comfortable with this option because of the easier transition if they need to relocate and a wider choice of higher education options later on. Access to international schools gives parents a bit more flexibility in their location, but brings up other concerns. A lot of international schools are on the expensive side, and, unless this is covered by the employer, managing these costs can be a real pain point.

William, an American expat in China, tells us about it: “I lived for 15 years in China with my wife and two children. Loved everything about it. But when our kids went to school, things started getting complicated. We didn't want them to go to a public school in China; nothing against it and I know that the quality of education there is really high, but the style of learning with tons of homework and gaokao prep (*gaokao is an end-of–highschool exam in China that determines the student's ability to get accepted to a university). I just didn't want my children to go through that. I am a teacher myself, and I was teaching at an international school here, which my children could attend with a discount. But then when I started looking into switching careers, we were faced with the real cost of international schools here. So, we didn't want to go to a public school, and we couldn't afford an international one. Moving back home to the US was the only reasonable choice.”

Another thing most parents realize is that access to international schools is not the same worldwide. As we've just seen, attending an international school in China is really expensive. In some countries, there are not that many international schools to even choose from. And then there are countries like Thailand that have become international school hubs with over 100 international schools in Bangkok alone.

Safety: something everyone agrees on

If there is one topic that most parents agree on, it is safety. Everyone wants to raise kids in a safe environment. But it's also not as simple as merely looking at crime rates. Parents talk about the child's ability to walk to school alone, use public transportation, play in the neighborhood park, visit friends. Then there is food safety, air quality, access to stimulating substances or guns, and lots more.

“I love living in China, and I don't plan to go back to the UK. I want my daughter to grow up in a place where she can walk at night, go out with her friends, where she can be herself, wear what she wants. It just would not be possible in London; I would be out of my mind with worry every time she was out of the house. I love London for a lot of things; there are museums, really good schools…But now that she's becoming a teenager, I just want her to be safe. This is the priority for me", shares Ayra, a British expat in China.

Another expat shares on Reddit: "The biggest culture shock I have experienced in my life was seeing children left unattended in Sapporo. I currently live in San Diego, CA. I don't even let my kids go to the park for children that I can see from my window unattended. Japan is extremely safe, and Sapporo is my favorite city I have ever set foot in."

The idea that a number of countries in Western Europe have become less safe and less kid-friendly is reiterated a lot in expat forums and on social media. Common concerns that a lot of parents voice, especially in the United States, are school safety, street safety, and a society that is becoming too polarized. For example, on their YouTube channel Raising Wildflowers, the parents specifically mention all of the above as their reason for relocating with their children to Thailand, as well as the cost of living.

Cost of living and time with family

This is another thing that comes up a lot as a factor influencing relocation decisions. With the cost of living and inflation rising in a lot of the world, some parents feel "priced out" of their home countries or too financially stressed to enjoy their families. Moving to a country with a lower cost of living takes some of that stress away and lets them spend more time with their children and spouses.

"We moved to Da Nang (Vietnam) and couldn't be happier. Back in the US, our monthly expenses were drowning us, and with a second kid on the way, we just had to make a quick decision to relocate. We lived in Hoi An before, so it was all familiar, and we had great memories of that time. We now pay $500 a month for a decent condo; our expenses have more than halved compared to the US. I can afford to work less, so I take my son to the park, the beach, and play dates. It's a much calmer, less stressful life. That's what I think it important", says Mary, an American expat in Vietnam.

Attitude to children and a kid-friendly environment

Something a lot of parents mention as well is the kid-friendliness of a destination and the general attitude towards children. It appears that some countries are more welcoming and understanding of parents, especially with younger children. This goes for public spaces like restaurants, in-country flights, and the overall sense of community.

Pamela, an American expat in Brazil, relates: "Personally, I was really surprised by all the facilities for children in Brazil. We live in Florianopolis, but travel around the country a lot. And many public spaces here have family rooms I've never seen in the United States. These are huge areas with everything you might need: changing tables, microwaves for warming up formula, private cabins for breastfeeding, free strollers for rent, even small bathtubs… And everyone is really helpful too if you are with a baby. I am not looking for any special treatment, but it's nice to see people smile when you sit next to them in a restaurant instead of rolling their eyes".

And different factors come up here. It's not just about the facilities. In the Reddit thread on "What's the Most Kid-Friendly Country You've Lived In?", one expat shares: "From the people's attitude towards small children - Ireland. People are just swooning over babies and pregnant women there. The facilities or childcare options aren't great, but it's a really welcoming place for young families."

Another expat praises the Netherlands: “The Netherlands has been great. Very safe. You can walk and bike everywhere. You are rarely more than a quick walk from a playground or park. Cafes really seem to cater toward having kids' corners. And there are even playgrounds that have little cafes attached to them, so you can meet up with friends and have your kids play with each other. The schools have a very open-play format, so they don't get homework until much older age.”

Another expat agrees with their experience in Shanghai and Hong Kong: "I lived in Shanghai for 8 yrs and now HK for 3. Both are kid-friendly. In-home childcare is inexpensive. There are lots of kid-focused activities from sports to music to performing arts, assuming you have the income, as they are more expensive in HK than other places. Prices are lower in Shanghai. People love kids in both places, more so in Shanghai. HK has lots of free hiking and beaches, lots of green spaces."

And you can often find people seeing the same country in a very different light: “Not Thailand. People are all very nice and love kids, but infrastructure isn't good. There's barely any sidewalks, so you have to drive everywhere; strollers aren't even useful here except in department stores. In Bangkok, there are a few public parks, but in other provinces nothing at all. It's also too hot to go out most of the day. I haven't experienced the school system yet, but I've heard many complaints. Pros are: Healthcare is very good if you have the money to go to private hospitals. Hiring help is cheap compared to the West. Tropical fruits and finger food always available.”

Another expat immediately replies: “I have a lot of friends raising children here. Some specifically moved here because of that. I think your comment goes to the differences with raising children here, not so much that it's not kid-friendly. My friends' kids are always busy with stuff to do from 3 yrs to high school age.”

Children adapt fast — sometimes too fast

A common concern for parents who are raising their kids abroad is cultural identity. But in a lot of cases it's not about children not being able to adapt, it's about them adapting too quickly.

Several parents actually described the strange experience of realizing that their kids felt more at home in the new destination than they did. And at first this sounds like a really good thing. But for some families it can feel like a problem.

"We moved to the United States mostly for our kids' education. We wanted to give them a fast track to universities here and eventually build a life. My husband is Thai-American, and I am from Ukraine, and we lived in Thailand before. Neither of us was sure if our kids would like it here after living in a pretty relaxed environment, but they are actually thriving. I am the one having trouble adjusting… And we are both afraid that we will have less in common with our children. "

This phenomenon actually has a name – it is called the "acculturation gap" – and it's quite common. It is used in developmental psychology to describe this very situation: when children adapt to the new country faster than their parents. For some families, especially those who want to convey specific cultural or religious values to their children, this may feel like "losing them" to the new culture they don't fully understand.

Does the country really matter when raising kids abroad

What seems to matter when raising kids abroad is a combination of different factors, which may look quite different for different families. By far, what we've looked into in this article is not a full list of things that parents consider.

And when it comes to a specific country, there always seems to be a trade-off that parents need to accept. Some places may offer a better selection of schools, but this may mean raising your kids in a culture you are not a part of. Some let you enjoy a lower cost of living but put a distance between your children and their extended family. Even countries that continuously top the rankings of "best places to live" may turn out to not be a good fit for your specific situation.

What may be a good decision-making strategy is sitting down with your family and narrowing down the list of things that matter the most to you: both now and in the long term. Then again, it's also important to remember that having the option to choose where to raise your children is something a lot of people don't have. It may be complicated – but it is also a very rare opportunity to "tailor" your child's environment to what you believe would be in their best interest. It may require some extensive research, an honest weighing of the pros and cons, and quite a few in-family debates. But on the other side of this, you may find something truly yours.