The challenges of repatriation: The case of the Koryoins

For children born abroad, moving to their parents' home country is not a “return.” It's their first time relocating to a place they are expected to belong, but have never lived in.

This reality is shared by many children who resettle in South Korea after spending their childhood elsewhere. Their complicated history is rarely acknowledged. They descend from Koreans who moved to Russia generations ago and were later deported by Stalin to places like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Over time, the forced abandonment of the Korean language meant that many families lost their linguistic roots.

Since the 2000s, and especially since 2014, South Korea has eased its policies to allow these families to return through family reunification. Today, they are labeled “ethnic Koreans,” or “Koryoins.” But labels don't shield them from prejudice. With no strong integration framework in place, many find themselves rejected or misunderstood. Children bear the brunt: without Korean language skills, keeping up in school becomes a daily struggle.

Preparing for integration after repatriation

The challenges Koryoin children encounter when returning to South Korea are not unique. Many children returning home face similar struggles. To help your children and yourself settle back in, it's important to step back and examine your circumstances.

Start with timing: Is your return happening quickly, or can you plan ahead? Then look at the reasons behind your move. Think about your children's ages and whether they were born abroad or in your home country.

Language will shape much of their experience. Do you speak the local language fluently? Do they? If not, could you begin learning before you move?

Your social circle matters too. Do you have family or trusted friends in your home country who can support you? Do you already know where you'll live and whether your housing is sorted?

Schooling is another major decision. Have you checked how registration works? Will you choose a local school to encourage integration or an international school for continuity?

And finally, consider your relationship with your home country today. Have you ever taken your children back during your expatriation? How well do they know the place, and what cultural elements have you shared with them?

Understanding the current situation in your home country

When families prepare to move back home, they often forget to look closely at the place they're returning to. Even if it's your own country, time doesn't stand still—it has changed while you were away. And many expats, especially those abroad for years, naturally lose track of what's been happening back home.

As your return approaches, make the effort to catch up. How is the economy doing? What's the political climate like? How has immigration policy evolved? You may not be an outsider on paper, but emotionally, you might feel like one. Many expats admit they come back feeling like strangers in their own country, and often struggle to find people who understand that feeling.

Repatriation isn't just leaving your host country behind. It also means adjusting to a home country that no longer matches the version you remember. Children can feel uprooted or out of place, noticing differences more sharply. To ease the transition, gradually reconnect with how life works back home.

A smooth return often depends on the people waiting for you. If you have close friends or family in your home country, reaching out to them early can make the transition much easier for everyone, especially your children.

Kids who were born abroad are leaving the only environment they've ever known. Arriving in a place that feels unfamiliar can be unsettling. Introducing them to children their age and surrounding them with warm, supportive adults can help rebuild a sense of security. Remember, this move wasn't their choice — neither was being born abroad.

Preparing your children emotionally

Children don't experience change the same way. Their age, temperament, and personal history all influence how they will handle a return. They'll adapt far better if they feel your confidence and enthusiasm about the move, because the only image they have of your home country is the one you give them.

To them, they weren't “born abroad.” They were simply born at home.

Bring them into the conversation early and involve them in decisions that are appropriate for their age. Encourage them to talk about their worries, hopes, or expectations without putting pressure on them. How do they imagine this return?

Whenever possible, avoid relocating in the middle of the school year. Walking into an established group of classmates halfway through can make the transition significantly harder.

Choosing the right school: Local or international?

Choosing between a local school and an international one is rarely straightforward. Each option has strengths and drawbacks. Local schools can help children integrate more quickly because they're surrounded by local classmates and daily life in the community. International schools provide the comfort of a familiar learning system.

Yet the school environment matters just as much as the choice itself. Some schools simply aren't prepared to welcome children born abroad. Courses may not be adapted, and staff may be too stretched to offer proper support. In these situations, schools that are meant to encourage diversity sometimes end up reinforcing gaps and making integration harder instead of easier.

Where will you live?

Choosing where to live is a key step in preparing for your return. In some countries, you'll need a permanent address before you can even register your children at school. That means the neighborhood you choose could shape your schooling options.

Start by asking yourself a few questions:

Do you already know where you'll be working, or have a job offer lined up

Is the city generally open and friendly toward newcomers?

You may not be a foreigner on paper, but returning expats often feel like one, and sometimes locals treat them that way. Look at what the city offers to help new residents settle in, such as language courses, job assistance, or support with school enrollment. These services give you a good sense of the environment you're arriving into.

Do you speak your mother tongue with your children?

Language plays a huge role in how smoothly the transition goes. Even a modest level can make a big difference. Think about your own language skills, and your children's. Are you all comfortable with the language spoken in your home country?

If not, consider starting lessons before you return and keeping them up afterwards. Look for small ways to practice daily: conversations with neighbors, exchanges at school or at the office, dealing with local services, or everyday interactions at shops and cafés.

The importance of awareness and education

Successful reintegration doesn't depend only on you. The community you're rejoining has a role to play as well.

Some neighbors may be wary of people who have lived abroad. Children of returning expats might feel left out at school, and adults often struggle with loneliness or misunderstanding at work.

Support groups for newcomers stress the value of adaptable, proactive support systems—especially programs that reach into schools and workplaces. For them, integration works best when both sides participate: the community that welcomes you and the person returning.