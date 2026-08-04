Could working in the US after graduation soon cost $100,000?

Why is this being proposed? The $100,000 fee would primarily target the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program and STEM OPT, a temporary work authorization program available to international graduates of US universities.

OPT allows international graduates on an F-1 student visa to complete a paid internship at a US company. These placements are so significant that they are often considered a first real job. Serving as a bridge between the F-1 student visa and the H-1B work visa, OPT is critically important for international students. By late 2025, nearly 300,000 international students were enrolled in the program, representing one in four international students in the United States.

Now, the program is under threat. The Trump administration has argued that OPT is a gateway to visa fraud and overstays by foreign nationals. If the $100,000 fee were introduced, thousands of students would find themselves unable to extend their stay, including those hoping to participate in the OPT program.