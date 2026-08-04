The Trump administration's latest plans to tighten immigration rules are causing growing concern among international students. If implemented, the proposed measures would signal another significant hardening of US immigration policy.
Could working in the US after graduation soon cost $100,000?
Why is this being proposed? The $100,000 fee would primarily target the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program and STEM OPT, a temporary work authorization program available to international graduates of US universities.
OPT allows international graduates on an F-1 student visa to complete a paid internship at a US company. These placements are so significant that they are often considered a first real job. Serving as a bridge between the F-1 student visa and the H-1B work visa, OPT is critically important for international students. By late 2025, nearly 300,000 international students were enrolled in the program, representing one in four international students in the United States.
Now, the program is under threat. The Trump administration has argued that OPT is a gateway to visa fraud and overstays by foreign nationals. If the $100,000 fee were introduced, thousands of students would find themselves unable to extend their stay, including those hoping to participate in the OPT program.
Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life
Toward a 4-year cap on student visas
In another blow to international students, a new regulation taking effect on September 15 will limit the standard student visa to four years. The reform will also restrict international students' ability to travel outside the United States. Anyone leaving the country could be required to obtain a new entry authorization before returning to American soil. The restrictions apply to holders of F visas (students) and J visas (researchers and academics). International students who leave the US after September 15 will be subject to the new requirements.
There is another significant change: international students wishing to switch fields of study or transfer to a different university will need to apply for a federal waiver. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has promised a phased rollout, however. Students already enrolled will be allowed to remain in the United States until they complete their program. But serious questions remain for graduate students, who typically hold longer-term visas valid for five or six years. Will the reform shorten the validity of their visas?
On top of all this, the new regulation transfers the management of student status to immigration authorities (USCIS). Previously, students seeking to extend their stay handled the process through their university. Starting September 15, any extension beyond four years will need to be requested directly through USCIS.
Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.