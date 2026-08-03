Living overseas can bring exciting opportunities, but for many there is always one lingering concern: whether ageing parents or vulnerable relatives back home are receiving the care and support they need. While living abroad, many families find themselves having to make important care decisions from thousands of miles away.

Whether a loved one is receiving care at home, living in a care home, or recovering after a hospital admission, it can be difficult to know whether their needs are being properly met or whether important support and funding opportunities are being missed. Many people ask themselves: Is my loved one receiving the level of care they need?

Has their condition changed since their last assessment?

Is their current placement or care arrangement still appropriate?

Would I know if there were concerns about their wellbeing or safety?

Is anyone independently reviewing their situation?

Could they be entitled to additional NHS Continuing Healthcare funding? (free, non-means tested care funding)

Who will attend reviews or assessments if I can't be there? These are understandable concerns. The UK's health and social care system can be complex, even for people living locally. Managing it from another country can feel overwhelming.

The challenge of long-distance care Technology makes it easier to stay connected, but video calls and regular updates cannot replace being physically present. Many people rely on information from care providers, healthcare professionals or local family members. While these updates are valuable, they do not always provide a complete picture of a person's wellbeing, changing care needs or eligibility for additional support. Furthermore, with statutory bodies such as local authorities and social services being stretched, we are seeing more vulnerable people being let down by the very services that are designed to protect them. Health conditions can deteriorate gradually, and care plans that were appropriate six months ago may no longer reflect a person's needs. NHS Continuing Healthcare funding opportunities can be overlooked, while safeguarding concerns may not become apparent until a crisis occurs.

Join the community Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life 100% free registration

Why independent care oversight matters Independent oversight involves an experienced specialist reviewing an individual's care arrangements, wellbeing and support needs from an objective perspective. Unlike organisations directly involved in providing care, an independent specialist can offer an objective assessment focused solely on whether the individual's needs are being met and whether any concerns require action. This can be particularly valuable for families who are unable to visit regularly, attend care reviews and assessments, or respond quickly when circumstances change. An independent review can help identify: Changes in care needs

Concerns regarding care quality

Potential safeguarding issues

Whether current care arrangements remain suitable

Opportunities to explore NHS Continuing Healthcare funding

Whether care plans remain accurate and up to date

Recommendations that could improve care and support For families living overseas, it provides something equally important: confidence that someone experienced is monitoring the situation and looking after their loved one's interests on the ground.

Real-life examples Every family's circumstances are different. The following examples illustrate how independent oversight can make a meaningful difference when relatives are trying to support loved ones from overseas. When instinct told a daughter something was wrong Sarah lived in Dubai while her mother lived in a care home in Lincolnshire. Although they spoke every week by video call, Sarah became increasingly concerned that her mother seemed withdrawn and more confused. The care home reassured her that everything was fine, but from over 4,500 miles away she felt powerless. Care Necessities was instructed to carry out an independent review. Following a comprehensive assessment, our Advocate identified that Sarah's mother's care needs had increased significantly and that her existing placement was no longer the best fit. We prepared a detailed report, discussed the options available with Sarah and supported the move to a more suitable care home. We continue to undertake annual review visits, providing ongoing reassurance that her mother is receiving the care she needs. "The hardest part of living abroad wasn't the distance," Sarah said. "It was not knowing. Having someone I could trust on the ground gave me peace of mind." A hospital discharge managed from overseas Claire, who lives in America, contacted Care Necessities after her father suffered a stroke. Having returned home for work commitments, she was suddenly informed that he was medically fit for discharge. Unable to communicate effectively with the hospital discharge team and under pressure to make urgent decisions, Claire did not know where to turn. Our Advocate assessed her father in hospital, identified his ongoing care needs, sourced an appropriate respite placement and coordinated his transfer. Six weeks later, we helped arrange a safe return home with a suitable domiciliary care package, ensuring he received the support he required whilst allowing Claire to remain involved from overseas. These examples demonstrate how independent local support can provide reassurance, practical assistance and informed advocacy when families cannot be there in person. The right level of support Every family's circumstances are different. Some families simply want reassurance, while others need a more detailed assessment following a hospital admission, dementia diagnosis, increased frailty or concerns about care quality. That's why Care Necessities offers different levels of independent review, allowing families to choose the level of oversight that best meets their needs. When you live thousands of miles away, peace of mind comes from knowing that an expert is on hand to help ensure your loved one receives the care, support and attention they deserve.