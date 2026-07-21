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Ontario opens three new routes to permanent residence

Expat news 1 min read
immigrate to Ontario© SeanPavone / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

Tackling labor shortages while protecting jobs for local workers: that is the aim of Ontario's newly revamped immigration program.

More specifically, this refers to a modernization of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), which took effect on June 26, 2026. The reform is built around two main priorities: simplification and stricter standards. On the simplification side, the OINP's 8 traditional streams have been consolidated into 4. On the stricter standards side, eligibility criteria have been tightened to better align with labor market needs. These tighter requirements are designed to target skilled foreign nationals who can meet the immediate needs of Ontario businesses.

This focus on "targeted immigration" has been cited by Labor Minister David Piccini as the driving force behind the reform. The modernized OINP is specifically designed for experienced foreign workers who can integrate quickly into Canadian companies. This boost in efficiency will help strengthen Ontario's economy while protecting local jobs.

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3 new pathways to permanent residence

The "Ontario Labor Priorities" stream is the first major component of the reform. This new priority stream offers 3 pathways to permanent residence:

  • TEER 0-3 (or FEER 0-3): expats working in a highly skilled occupation (classified at levels 0 to 3). Language proficiency, educational credentials, and professional experience requirements apply.
  • TEER 4-5: expats in lower-skilled positions (with less stringent language, education, and work experience requirements than TEER 0-3).
  • Independent physicians: reserved for registered doctors who are eligible to bill under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).

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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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