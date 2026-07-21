More specifically, this refers to a modernization of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), which took effect on June 26, 2026. The reform is built around two main priorities: simplification and stricter standards. On the simplification side, the OINP's 8 traditional streams have been consolidated into 4. On the stricter standards side, eligibility criteria have been tightened to better align with labor market needs. These tighter requirements are designed to target skilled foreign nationals who can meet the immediate needs of Ontario businesses.

This focus on "targeted immigration" has been cited by Labor Minister David Piccini as the driving force behind the reform. The modernized OINP is specifically designed for experienced foreign workers who can integrate quickly into Canadian companies. This boost in efficiency will help strengthen Ontario's economy while protecting local jobs.