New work permit restrictions

Bad news for those planning to move to Canada. On July 29, 2026, Canadian immigration authorities announced tighter rules for work permits issued under the reciprocal employment exemption (C20 exemption). The C20 exemption allows foreign workers to obtain a work permit without needing a Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). Under the new rules, foreign candidates must already be employed by the foreign company before applying for a C20 exemption to work in Canada. Expats who were planning to start a new job after arriving in Canada will no longer be eligible for a work permit under the C20 exemption.

Canadian authorities justify the change by pointing to the original purpose of the C20 exemption: to facilitate an "exchange of knowledge or experience" between the foreign worker and the Canadian employer. The reciprocal employment program applies at both the corporate and national level. Just as foreign workers benefit from the C20 exemption, Canadian expats can be employed abroad under the same conditions. According to the authorities, however, an expat who begins working for a Canadian employer only after arriving in Canada no longer fits the definition of the reciprocal employment program.

The C20 exemption is traditionally used by multinationals, international organizations, government institutions, and similar entities. This restriction does not apply to the International Experience Canada (IEC) program, which is governed by a separate set of immigration rules. Employers who can no longer use the C20 exemption may still hire through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), though they will be required to obtain an LMIA.