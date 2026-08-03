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Canada tightens work and study permit rules

Expat news 3 min read
New restrictions for foreign workers and students in Canada© SteveAllenPhoto999 / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

Canada is tightening its immigration rules, introducing new restrictions on work permits while warning international students about study permit fraud. Here is what is changing and how foreign workers and students could be affected.

In this article
  1. New work permit restrictions
  2. Government warning against immigration fraud
  3. Tighter scrutiny of proof of funds for international students

New work permit restrictions

Bad news for those planning to move to Canada. On July 29, 2026, Canadian immigration authorities announced tighter rules for work permits issued under the reciprocal employment exemption (C20 exemption). The C20 exemption allows foreign workers to obtain a work permit without needing a Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). Under the new rules, foreign candidates must already be employed by the foreign company before applying for a C20 exemption to work in Canada. Expats who were planning to start a new job after arriving in Canada will no longer be eligible for a work permit under the C20 exemption.

Canadian authorities justify the change by pointing to the original purpose of the C20 exemption: to facilitate an "exchange of knowledge or experience" between the foreign worker and the Canadian employer. The reciprocal employment program applies at both the corporate and national level. Just as foreign workers benefit from the C20 exemption, Canadian expats can be employed abroad under the same conditions. According to the authorities, however, an expat who begins working for a Canadian employer only after arriving in Canada no longer fits the definition of the reciprocal employment program.

The C20 exemption is traditionally used by multinationals, international organizations, government institutions, and similar entities. This restriction does not apply to the International Experience Canada (IEC) program, which is governed by a separate set of immigration rules. Employers who can no longer use the C20 exemption may still hire through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), though they will be required to obtain an LMIA.

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Government warning against immigration fraud

In response to a growing number of fraudulent schemes falsely claiming to help students obtain a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), the Canadian government is urging international students to stay vigilant. As part of its efforts to combat immigration fraud, the government is reminding students that any offer of a permit or a job that requires upfront payment is a scam. Other common forms of fraud include:

  • promises of permanent residency in exchange for money or labor.
  • promises of free accommodation in exchange for work.
  • the exchange or falsification of personal documents for payment.
  • claims that students can continue working even after their permit has expired.

The authorities are also reminding international students of the key rules governing their immigration status:

  • Only programs completed at institutions designated by Canadian immigration authorities make graduates eligible for a PGWP.
  • Foreign graduates working without a valid permit face serious consequences, including deportation, a 5-year ban from Canada, and a permanent fraud record on their immigration file.
  • A visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) does not automatically grant the right to work in Canada.
  • As a general rule, visitor visa holders cannot apply for a work permit while they are in Canada.

Tighter scrutiny of proof of funds for international students

The federal government is continuing its crackdown on immigration fraud by stepping up its controls, with study permit applicants facing particularly close scrutiny of their proof of financial resources. Three factors are now being examined more carefully:

  • The source of funds: do they come from a legitimate source?
  • Their stability: do the funds reflect a regular, consistent income?
  • Their credibility: is it plausible that the applicant genuinely has access to these funds?

Immigration officers are free to request additional financial information from applicants. They may also ask for documents showing that the applicant will be able to support themselves throughout the entire duration of their studies. More than the amount itself, what matters most is the applicant's ability to clearly demonstrate where their funds come from, how stable they are, and why they are credible. This has become the deciding factor in study permit approvals, as insufficient proof of financial resources accounts for nearly half of all permit rejections.

Previously, enhanced scrutiny was largely reserved for applications from "very high-risk environments." That designation has since been removed from the latest government guidelines, suggesting that stricter checks will now be applied more broadly.

Sources:

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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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