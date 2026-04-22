What does the law say, and who does it affect?

Minister of Education Dr. Mahend Gungapersad recently announced that the consultation phase is now complete. The matter will be submitted to the Cabinet before a communication campaign is launched targeting parents, students, and teachers. The regulatory framework underpinning the measure, the Education (Control and Use of Personal Mobile Devices in School Premises) Regulations 2026, was developed in collaboration with the Attorney General's office. It must still go through the State Law Office and be published in the Government Gazette before taking effect.

The measure will apply to public, private, and grant-aided schools alike, meaning international schools won't be exempt. In practice, students will no longer be permitted to use their phones anywhere on school grounds. However, there will be some exceptions. For instance, phones may still be used for educational purposes under teacher supervision, or in cases of medical necessity or family emergency. For violations, a graduated system of sanctions is being considered, ranging from confiscation of the device to temporary suspension for repeat offenders.

Read also Frédéric Waeber on how Holberton School is reshaping tech education in Mauritius

A widely shared assessment

Among educators, the diagnosis is unanimous: excessive phone use disrupts lessons. They consider the measure both workable and relevant, pointing out that smartphones undermine concentration, encourage distraction, and can lead to inappropriate behavior. A well-enforced ban, backed by awareness campaigns for students and parents, could therefore help restore a calmer learning environment.

Others speak of a "constant distraction" with direct consequences on academic performance and students' social development, as well as the gradual disappearance of a reading culture. This view is shared by many teachers on the ground, including at the island's French lycées, where tackling phone use in class is described as "a daily battle." For them, the new regulations will reinforce internal school rules that already ban phones in the classroom, provided supervisors and teachers enforce those rules consistently.

A member of the Mauritius forum on expat.com shares: "This is excellent news. I teach at one of the French lycées on the island, and fighting phone use in class is a daily battle. This law will reinforce the internal rules that already ban phones in the classroom. But for it to work, supervisors will need to be far stricter about enforcement, and teachers will have to hold the line without exception.

Another expat adds: "I'm 100% in favor, not for educational reasons, but simply because we all spend too much time staring at screens, addicted to consuming content. A little break from it can only do us good."

Phone use in schools: Ban or regulate?

While the need for some form of intervention is broadly agreed upon, the details of how to implement it are generating more debate. Some prefer to talk about control and discipline rather than an outright ban. After all, in an increasingly digital world, the smartphone has become a fully-fledged educational tool, used for research, note-taking, and learning resources.

That said, the decision to extend the ban to teachers themselves has sparked a strong reaction. In an open letter to the minister, teachers with more than twenty years of service have condemned the measure as "disproportionate" and "discriminatory," arguing that sound education policy is built with teachers, not against them.

What about after school?

Will regulating phone use during school hours be enough to protect children and teenagers from the pitfalls of the digital world? It's a question worth asking. The risks associated with online life, such as cyberbullying, screen addiction, and exposure to inappropriate content, largely occur outside school hours, in spaces where no school policy can reach. However necessary, the measure will only address part of the problem. The issue isn't the phone itself, but how it's used. It's a distinction that calls for a far broader response than simply banning devices in the classroom.

Regardless, all stakeholders agree on one fundamental point: digital literacy is non-negotiable. Educating, guiding, and empowering young people is the only sustainable path forward. That responsibility doesn't rest with schools alone; it involves parents, institutions, and society as a whole. In an increasingly connected world, the stakes go far beyond the question of phones in class. The real challenge is preparing young people to navigate a complex environment responsibly, while safeguarding their well-being and their ability to learn.