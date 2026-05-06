Short-term fully funded scholarships for international students, Canada

Canada has long been one of the most welcoming destinations for international study. And it remains so in 2026: the country has now opened applications for several fully funded scholarship programs for international students.

The program is known as Global Affairs Canada's Study in Canada Scholarships. The aim is to build stronger academic connections between Canada and other countries. To do so, the program offers funding to a number of Canadian universities so that they can host international students from different parts of the world. Note that the program supports short-term study exchange: 4 to 6 months.

The scholarships are fully funded. This means that, if accepted, the international student will receive full tuition support and living expenses. And in a lot of cases, the funding will also include round-trip airfare, health insurance, and help with student visa fees. Some programs also provide academic supplies, books, and other essentials.

Eligibility requirements may vary: they depend on the specific scholarship program the student will be applying for. But the official general requirements for applicants are as follows:

They need to be a citizen of one of the following countries: Asia: Bangladesh, Nepal, or Taiwan; Europe: Türkiyen or Ukraine; Middle East and North Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, or Tunisia; Sub-Saharan Africa: Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, or Uganda.

They need to be full-time students at a post-secondary institution in their home country.

They need to be able to complete their exchange project activities by September 30, 2027.

It's important to note that students who hold or are currently applying for Canadian citizenship or permanent residency, or already have a grant or funding from Global Affairs Canada (GAC), can't participate in the program.

The key change to the standard application process here is that it is the institution that nominates the students for the program. So, if you are a student who meets the program application criteria, here's how you can proceed:

First, get in touch with the international office at your university and ask if they participate in the Canadian exchange program.

If you are eligible for the program and have strong academic results, you can ask your university to nominate you for the exchange.

The Canadian university you have applied to will then assess your application and evaluate it. They will typically take into account things such as academic merit and the quality of the proposed study program.

The Canadian university will then rank the candidates and make its selection. It (the Canadian university) will then need to submit the selected candidates via the MyEduCanada portal.

This particular study program is designed to increase mobility between universities. In this sense, it is not as direct as typical international scholarship applications.

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Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship, highly competitive, Canada

One of the most popular and prestigious undergraduate degree scholarships in Canada is the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship at the University of Toronto.

Unlike the Study in Canada Scholarships we've described above (meant for short-term study), the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship is a complete four-year undergraduate degree.

The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship is a fully funded program. Selected students will receive: full tuition coverage for four years, books and other academic essentials, extra university fees, and full accommodation at the university campus.

This scholarship is meant for academically exceptional international students. Applicants must be nominated by their high school, so the application process usually starts with a recommendation from a teacher or counselor.

But here's the catch: the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship is one of the most competitive scholarships worldwide – and each year only 37 students are chosen.

UBC International Scholars Program for students with leadership potential, Canada

Another big opportunity for international students is the International Scholars Program at the University of British Columbia (UBC). There are several scholarship streams included in the program: the Karen McKellin International Leader of Tomorrow Award, the Donald A. Wehrung International Student Award, the International Impact Award, and the Vantage One Excellence Award.

The funding for all the awards is designed to make sure that the student who is awarded can attend UBC, regardless of their financial situation. But the exact extent of what the scholarship will cover may vary. Typically, it will include tuition fees, housing expenses, and living costs.

UBC's scholarships are mainly granted to students who show academic excellence and leadership. Applicants must also explain why they need financial aid.

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Reach Oxford Scholarship, exceptionally competitive, United Kingdom

Up till now, this article has been all about the Great White North. But there are scholarship opportunities beyond Canada. Students wishing to study in the UK have probably heard about the Reach Oxford Scholarship.

This is a fully funded undergraduate scholarship offered by the University of Oxford. The full scholarship package includes full tuition, related fees, a living stipend, and one return airfare per academic year.

Just like the previous scholarships in our list, the Reach Oxford Scholarship is meant for high-achieving international students — and primarily students from developing countries. The main goal of the scholarship is to give opportunities to academically accomplished students who wouldn't otherwise have a chance to study at Oxford.

There are several criteria that the applicants must fit:

be a citizen of a country that is eligible for ODA (official development assistance (ODA). This generally includes a lot of countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America)

have applied to and be admitted to an undergraduate program at Oxford. The student must hold an offer of admission

demonstrate strong academic ability and leadership qualities

prove that they would not have been able to pursue a degree at Oxford without financial aid and explain why they cannot pursue a similar degree at the university in their home country

show intent to return to their home country after they've completed the studies

Once again, we should make a note here that the scholarship at Oxford is extremely competitive. Only a few scholarships are awarded per year worldwide.

Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship, the largest fully-funded program in Hungary

This is one of the largest fully funded scholarships in Europe for international students. It is sponsored by the Hungarian government and offers over 900 study programs in around 30 universities (including some of the country's biggest universities such as the Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest University of Technology and Economics, University of Debrecen, University of Pécs, Corvinus University of Budapest, and others).

For successful applicants, the scholarship covers all tuition fees, provides a monthly living stipend, comes with an accommodation allowance, and medical insurance.

The scholarship is open to students from most countries (other than Hungary). To apply, students will need to present strong academic records, and they will often need to be nominated by the Ministry of Education in their home country.

Note that most scholarship programs are available in English, though some courses are also taught in Hungarian, German, and French.

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Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Scholarship, a popular, fully-funded program in Germany

In Europe, Germany is one of the most popular destinations for international students. The country's universities have high-quality competitive programs for low or no tuition fees. But on top of that, there are numerous foundations in the country that provide generous financial support. One of the most well-known is KAS (the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung).

The foundation offers scholarships for international students who show leadership potential and want to study in Germany. The Konrad Adenauer Stiftung scholarship supports international students who want to study in Germany and show strong leadership potential.

Successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend to cover their living expenses in Germany during the time of study. Tuition fees will also be covered (if the university has them). Students will also receive help with travel expenses, health insurance, and get access to leadership seminars and networking within the program.

The scholarship welcomes students with strong academic results who also show leadership skills and social engagement. The student will need to apply and be admitted to a German university on their own merit to be considered for the scholarship.

It's important to note here that most undergraduate programs in Germany are taught in German, especially in public universities. So, KAS scholarship applicants will need to have good German language skills (typically, at least B2, but some programs require C1).

Heinrich Böll Foundation Scholarship, one of the biggest scholarships in Germany

This is one of the biggest scholarship programs offered by the German government.

Accepted students will receive a monthly stipend, help with tuition if needed, support with travel expenses, health insurance, and support for the research programs they want to participate in.

The scholarship is meant for students with excellent academic records and an interest in social and environmental activity. Just like with the previous program, the student needs to be accepted to a German university to apply for the scholarship.

Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship

This is a scholarship offered by the government of Ireland that aims to support international students already studying at Irish universities.

Selected students will receive a €10,000 stipend for living expenses and their tuition fees will be waived for one academic year.

The scholarship is designed for high-achieving international students who are currently studying at one of the higher educational establishments in Ireland.

NL Scholarship (Netherlands)

This international scholarship program is funded by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science funds.

Students receive a €5,000–€15,000 contribution to cover tuition or living costs. The exact sum they receive varies by university. This particular scholarship is not always fully funded. But what many universities do is combine it with their own institutional scholarships and create full packages.

This scholarship is meant for non-EU students who have been admitted to a Dutch university participating in the program.

Erasmus+ Scholarships, most known in Europe

This is probably one of the most known scholarships in Europe and one of the largest programs for international students in the world. It is run by the European Commission.

The specific funding amount for the Erasmus+ scholarship depends on the specific program the student is taking. But typically, Erasmus+ students have their studies fully funded. This includes tuition and living costs, health insurance, and travel allowances.

Any international student currently enrolled in a university that is partnered with Erasmus+ can apply for the scholarship.

MEXT Scholarship, one of the biggest in Japan

For someone dreaming of studying in Asia, specifically Japan, there is the MEXT Scholarship. It is sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan, or MEXT.

The MEXT scholarship is a fully-funded one. Students have their full tuition covered and receive a monthly stipend and round-trip airfare. The scholarship even includes preparatory Japanese language classes.

MEXT favors students with strong academic performance. And the students who want to participate must be recommended through their embassy or university.

Chinese Government Scholarship (China)

China is another option for those who want to study in Asia. And the Chinese Government Scholarship (CGS), funded by the Chinese Ministry of Education, is one of the largest in Asia. The program is so large that thousands of international students come to China every year to study at some of the country's leading universities, such as Peking University, Tsinghua University, and Fudan University.

All the scholarships under the Chinese Government Scholarship plan are typically fully funded. Students who are awarded the scholarship get full tuition, free accommodation at the university (or allowance for rent), a monthly stipend, and full medical coverage.

Some scholarships also include Chinese language courses – this often comes as part of the package for students who follow a degree program taught in Chinese.

In some cases, the scholarship also includes Chinese language preparation courses, especially for students whose degree program is taught in Chinese.

This scholarship is open to all international students (who are not citizens of China) who want to study at a Chinese university. But those with a strong academic record will be prioritized. To apply for the scholarship, students can contact a Chinese embassy in their home country or check with their university directly if they are partnered with a Chinese university.

All the programs listed above follow a promising trend. Even though the cost of education is rising, there are still workable pathways for international students to experience life and study abroad. Start by looking into countries that are particularly welcoming to international students, like Canada or Germany. But keep your options open: Asian countries are growing in popularity with international students, too.