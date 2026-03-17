Why the “Big Four” are no longer as dominant as before

In its latest report, “What are the key trends in international student mobility?”, the OECD highlights that international student mobility continues to grow, but preferred destinations are gradually changing.

Traditional host countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, still welcome the largest share of international students. However, growth in these destinations has slowed for several reasons.

Rising tuition fees and living costs

Many international students come from middle-income countries. India, for example, is currently the leading country of origin for international students worldwide.

However, rising expenses, including tuition, accommodation, and everyday living costs, are increasingly influencing students' destination choices.

For families or students without scholarships, studying in the United States or the United Kingdom often means taking on significant debt. This makes European options particularly attractive, even though the cost of living has also increased across much of Europe.

More restrictive and uncertain migration policies

Student visa issuance remains a key indicator of global mobility.

In 2023, although the United States and the United Kingdom remained among the top countries in terms of student visas issued, student flows to these destinations began to stabilize, or even decline in some cases.

At the same time, European countries experienced a rise in international student inflows, with nearly 450,000 new international students recorded during the latest reference year.

This shift partly reflects a search for greater immigration stability: students increasingly value destinations where visas are easier to obtain and can potentially be extended after graduation.

In the United States in particular, the overall climate surrounding international students is sometimes perceived as uncertain or stressful. Recent policy controversies involving the Trump administration and Harvard illustrate the broader tensions that can shape perceptions of the country's openness.

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Europe is becoming increasingly attractive

In this context, both Asia and Europe are gaining ground. But Europe, in particular, offers several advantages that resonate strongly with international students.

High-quality education at a reasonable cost

Data from Campus France, the DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst) and Eurostat show that compared with English-speaking destinations, Europe often provides an excellent quality-to-cost ratio. In France and Germany, tuition fees at public universities remain among the lowest in the OECD.

Meanwhile, Scandinavian countries such as Sweden, Norway, and Finland, as well as the Netherlands, offer moderately priced education and a growing number of English-taught programs. Spain and Portugal are also becoming increasingly attractive for similar reasons, while actively working to internationalize their higher education systems.

For international students, this represents a major advantage: solid academic training in dynamic cities without the overwhelming financial burden associated with some other destinations.

A multilingual continent

Another strength of Europe lies in its cultural and linguistic diversity.

Studying in Europe does not simply mean choosing a university, it often means choosing a language of study, or even several. According to Eurostat data and analyses from Nuffic, the number of programs taught in English continues to grow steadily, even in non-English-speaking countries such as the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden.

Alongside English-taught degrees, students can also study in French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and many other languages, offering a wide linguistic landscape. Because European countries are geographically close to one another, many students also take advantage of their time abroad to learn a second or even third language during their studies.

Opportunities to stay after graduation

Europe's appeal also lies in the fact that many countries are no longer focused solely on attracting international students; they are increasingly trying to retain them.

Several countries, including France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, have introduced post-study visas that are relatively straightforward to obtain, as well as pathways into employment in sectors experiencing labour shortages.

Special integration programs designed specifically for international graduates are also becoming more common. The OECD has documented this trend clearly: most international students would like to remain in their host country for at least two or three years after graduating. Europe has recognized this aspiration and is gradually adapting its policies accordingly.

The top 5 most attractive European countries for international students

Of course, rankings depend heavily on the criteria used. The following overview draws on the most recent studies available.

The United Kingdom

Within Europe, the United Kingdom remains one of the most attractive destinations for international students, despite Brexit and the high cost of living and studying. The country continues to draw large numbers of international students thanks to the global reputation of its universities and the wide variety of academic programs on offer.

Recent official surveys indicate that international students now represent around 23% of the total student population. However, recent policy changes could affect this attractiveness. For example, the post-study “Graduate visa” will be shortened from 24 months to 18 months starting January 1, 2027, which could influence the plans of students hoping to remain in the country to work after graduation.

Germany

Germany has established itself as a major destination for science, engineering, and technological studies. For many years, the country has pursued an internationalization strategy, and its public universities, often free or very low-cost, remain a major draw. According to the DAAD report, recent figures place Germany at the top of the list of European destinations for hosting international academics and researchers.

Combined with a relatively resilient labour market despite economic challenges, Germany also offers solid opportunities for graduates who wish to remain in the country after their studies.

France

France is consistently ranked among the leading destinations for international students.

The country benefits from several strong advantages: moderate tuition fees, the reputation of its grandes écoles and universities, its cultural influence, and relatively welcoming policies for international students.

According to Campus France, all types of higher education institutions have seen their international enrolments increase, with particularly strong growth in business schools.

Overall, international students now represent around 14% of the student population in France.

Spain

Spain attracts students not only for its lifestyle but also for its universities.

As mentioned earlier, the country has been actively expanding its international outreach, supported by dynamic universities and an increasingly diverse network of programs. These initiatives have attracted students from Latin America, Europe, and North Africa.

Spain now hosts more than 200,000 international students, according to recent data (International Student Statistics in Spain 2025). Cities such as Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia and Seville offer students a pleasant climate, relatively affordable living costs, and vibrant student life.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands has become the leading destination in continental Europe for English-taught programs. Dutch universities recognized early on that offering English-language degrees would be one of the most effective ways to attract international talent. According to the Dutch organization for internationalization in education (NUFFIC), 131,000 international students were enrolled in bachelor's and master's programs in the Netherlands at the start of the 2024–2025 academic year. This represents a 3% increase compared with the 2023–2024 academic year. Although the growth is more moderate than in previous years, it still reflects the country's ongoing attractiveness for international students.