AI could help drive the economic recovery of Mauritius

One of the key points of the budget is to modernize every area of the Mauritian state by implementing AI into its operations. This might make life easier for expats when they are applying for visas, work permits, land permits, and other kinds of official documents on the island. Mauritian bureaucracy is notorious for being slow and heavily reliant on paper (many ministries still use fax machines and don't accept electronic signatures), and this might finally change with the streamlining brought about by AI.

The Mauritian economy has also been faring poorly over the past years. The local population and workforce is ageing, and the country is experiencing a negative migratory flux as its qualified young workers leave for other countries such as Canada. The development and implementation of AI, combined with the increased hiring of expats, could help solve this labour problem.

Moreover, the tourism industry and broader economy have yet to fully regain their pre-COVID prosperity. As noted by the Economic Development Board, the tech sector proved to be the most resilient during the pandemic. This gives the country hope that increased investment in cutting-edge technologies and a robust AI industry could serve as a stabilizing force for Mauritius's economy in the coming decade.

Read also Apps that will make your life easier in Mauritius

How AI-powered services in Mauritius might make expats' lives easier

Over the next years, the Mauritian government will invest Rs 25 million, or about USD 600,000, into implementing AI in every ministry and parastatal body. Here is how this push for tech innovation might change different ministries to expats' advantage.

Ministry of Tourism: The ministry will research how AI and technology in general can help expand the tourism industry, including by marketing more effectively to international tourists. This could make it easier for expats who live here, not only transient tourists, to find and book leisure activities.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security: The goal is to provide AI technologies to food producers, especially small-scale farmers, to help them increase their productivity and the safety of their fresh produce. As often bemoaned by expats on the Mauritius Forum of Expat.com, the price of food on the island can be very high, given that the country still imports most of its food rather than plant it locally. AI-enhanced local food production might help bring down the price of local fruits, vegetables and meat, which will offer some much-needed relief to the wallets of both locals and expats.

Financial Services Commission: The FSC will create an AI assistant on its website to guide people, including expats, applying for business licences (e.g., the GBC 2 licence for foreigners who are not tax residents but wish to manage private assets on the island). Mauritian parastatal websites can be tricky to navigate, and there might not always be someone to pick up your customer service call. An AI-powered assistant could improve expats' ease of doing business here.

Ministry of Education: The goal is to create National AI Policy Guidelines and an AI Proficiency Programme for students and teachers. A mandatory AI module will also be included in all degree programs at local public universities. Expats with expertise in AI could find employment as consultants and lecturers for these projects.

Good news for expat techies: your AI expertise is welcome here

Tech-savvy expats with professional experience in countries at the forefront of AI implementation (e.g., the UAE) are well-positioned to benefit from a potential AI boom in Mauritius. They could be the experts who help local authorities roll out AI in every economic sector of Mauritius.

Those with entrepreneurial ambitions will also find support with the AI Innovation Start-Up Programme that, according to the 2025-2026 budget, will be created under the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation. If they set up AI startups, they will be eligible for tax deductions up to Rs 150,000, or around $3,200.