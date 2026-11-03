Planning a move to Mauritius and wondering whether to bring your car along? It's a question that regularly comes up in expat groups on social media and online forums, and for good reason. Between shipping costs, import taxes, and restrictions on used vehicles, bringing your own car can quickly become expensive. The Mauritian government has also recently approved new regulations governing the import and sale of second-hand vehicles. So, what should you know before deciding whether to ship your car or buy one locally?

Bringing your car to Mauritius is not always the best option When you're preparing to move abroad, parting with your car isn't always easy. Why sell a perfectly good vehicle only to buy another one after relocating? At first glance, shipping your car to Mauritius might seem like the simplest solution, especially if you already own one that meets your needs. However, importing a vehicle involves much more than paying for sea freight. Beyond shipping and insurance, you'll need to factor in applicable taxes, customs clearance fees, and the administrative procedures required to register your vehicle in Mauritius. The final bill can rise considerably, particularly for models subject to high excise duties. Contrary to what some people assume, owning a car for several years does not automatically entitle you to a tax exemption when relocating to Mauritius. Like the UK, Mauritius drives on the left, and most vehicles are right-hand drive. While this makes things easier for British expats considering bringing their own car, as they won't need to adjust to a different driving system, having a right-hand-drive vehicle does not automatically mean it can be imported. Mauritian regulations restrict vehicle age and other technical requirements. Before arranging shipment, it's therefore essential to check whether your car meets the conditions for importation and registration in Mauritius. Read also Mistakes to avoid when applying for Mauritian citizenship

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Vehicle age restrictions could put your plans at risk This was one of the issues addressed at the Cabinet meeting on October 23, 2026. The government approved two regulatory amendments concerning the import and sale of second-hand vehicles. The measures included maintaining the existing age limits for used cars imported into Mauritius. Under these rules, imported second-hand cars must be between 18 months and four years old, calculated from the date of first registration to the date of shipment. In other words, a car purchased five or six years ago would not meet the age requirements for ordinary used-car imports. However, different rules may apply to certain vehicle categories or specific import arrangements. This matters especially for expats considering bringing a car they already own. Even a vehicle in excellent condition may not meet Mauritian authorities' requirements.

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How much does it really cost to import a car to Mauritius? For many expats, this is the deciding factor. A car that seems relatively affordable in its country of origin can cost considerably more once it reaches Mauritius. The purchase price, or the vehicle's value if you already own it, is only part of the equation. You'll also need to account for sea freight, insurance, possible port charges, taxes and registration fees. Excise duties vary depending on the vehicle's characteristics and the applicable regulations. VAT, which has a standard rate of 15%, also contributes to the overall import cost. Another key detail is how customs values used vehicles. The Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) applies specific customs valuation rules, meaning the value used to calculate import duties may not necessarily match the price you paid or what you believe your car is worth. The calculation may take into account the vehicle's reference price, age, shipping costs and insurance. So before making a decision, it's worth requesting an estimate of the applicable duties and taxes from the MRA and comparing the total import cost with the price of a similar vehicle on the Mauritian market. Read also Marrying a Mauritian: When saying “I do” changes your immigration status