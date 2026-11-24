During this mandatory twelve-month period, spouses must live separately, in different households, though exceptions exist when living apart is genuinely impossible. The year is intended as a period of reflection, giving both parties a chance to reconsider before the divorce is finalized. If reconciliation does not happen, either spouse can then file for divorce.

Planning to divorce while living in Germany? You'll need to be patient. German law requires a "Trennungsjahr" ( separation year ) before a couple can legally divorce.

Property ownership adds another layer of complexity. Even when a foreign inheritance law is specified in a will, UAE courts may still apply local law to any property located within the country.

Following legal reforms, non-Muslim expats can now draft a will specifying that their home country's inheritance laws apply. However, it must be formally registered with a recognized UAE jurisdiction, such as the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Legal advice is essential here: if a will is improperly drafted, fails to clearly identify the applicable law, or does not specify how assets are to be distributed, UAE courts may default to Sharia, potentially causing significant delays and disputes, especially when multiple beneficiaries or competing claims are involved.

UAE inheritance law is generally governed by Sharia, Islamic law that codifies rights and obligations. This differs significantly from the inheritance rules most expats are used to at home. Under Sharia, for example, specific portions of an estate are allocated to designated heirs based on family relationship rather than going to the surviving spouse.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as in most countries, local authorities automatically become involved in distributing an expat's estate after death, unless explicit arrangements have been made in advance.

This applies to expats too: if your divorce is finalized in Japan, you are subject to Japanese law. The good news is that reform is on the horizon. Japan is considering introducing joint custody, which would bring its practices in line with the other G7 nations.

The country operates a sole-custody system: custody is granted to one parent only, unless both parties reach a mutual agreement. The parent who holds sole custody decides, among other things, how often the other parent can see the children, which can easily result in one parent losing contact altogether. Rooted in a cultural belief that children "belong" to a single family unit, this system has drawn widespread criticism. The Washington Post has covered the issue extensively, including the story of Izumi, a mother stripped of visitation rights by her ex-husband with no legal recourse.

As an expat, you may find yourself facing local laws around divorce or death that you never would have anticipated.

Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life

Administrative steps to consider when divorcing abroad

Even beyond the country-specific cases above, divorce or death abroad is almost always more complicated than it would be at home. Legal professionals recommend several administrative and legal steps to make the process as smooth as possible.

Declare the applicable law in advance

To prepare for a potential divorce on favorable terms, you can choose which country's law will govern your matrimonial regime, based either on your nationality or your country of residence. This declaration should be made before a notary, in a private deed, or as part of a prenuptial agreement. Opting for your home country's law means you won't have to face an unfamiliar legal system abroad. Whatever law you choose will apply in the event of a divorce.

For more detail, EU residents can consult the relevant EU reference text on this matter.

Draw up a prenuptial agreement

Many lawyers recommend drafting an internationally recognized prenuptial agreement, meaning one whose clauses can be enforced in countries other than where you married. This can be done after the wedding, for example, before you move abroad.

Without such an agreement, if the law of your country of residence applies, you will be bound by local rules on asset division and other matters such as spousal support.

Child custody

Even if your home country's law governs your divorce, custody arrangements are generally decided by the courts where the children actually live.

Consider two French nationals living in the United States with their children who choose to divorce under French law. Custody will still be determined by US law, since the children's habitual residence is in the United States.

What about your visa?

This is another practical issue worth planning for.

If your visa was tied to your spouse's and you divorce, you could find yourself without legal status in the country once it expires. If you want to stay after the separation, you'll need to explore your options for obtaining a visa in your own name. The available options depend entirely on the immigration policies of the country you're in.

In Germany, for instance, a person whose residence permit was linked to their spouse's can remain in the country for one year after the divorce, giving them time to apply for a different type of visa.

Administrative steps to consider when a death occurs abroad

The family and loved ones of someone who dies abroad should expect to navigate a number of administrative procedures.

Obtaining a death certificate abroad

The first step is to have the death officially certified by the local authorities. A death certificate will be issued by the hospital or, in the case of an accident, by the police.

You will then need to contact the embassy or consulate of the deceased's home country in the country where the death occurred. Upon presentation of the local death certificate, they will provide an official death certificate and a certified translation.

Repatriating the body

The procedures involved are strictly regulated. You will need authorization to transport the body back to the home country, and the embassy or consulate can guide you through the process.

A specialist funeral repatriation company is essential, as transporting a body requires compliance with strict conditions, including specific standards for the coffin and preservation of the remains.

Inheritance procedures

Within the EU, inheritance is governed by the law of the country where the deceased was last resident.

Outside the EU, the rules and practices of the country of residence apply. Note that bilateral or international agreements between countries, covering both the country of origin and the country of residence, may also be relevant.

As with divorce, if you want a specific law to govern your estate, you need to name it explicitly in a will.

Things become more complicated when assets, particularly real estate, are spread across multiple countries. Applicable treaties between countries will need to be examined, and heirs are likely to face administrative procedures in the country where the deceased lived if property was held there.