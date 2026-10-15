Starting November 30, EB-5 visa fees will increase significantly. The increase varies by visa type and applies to petition filing fees paid to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). As a reminder, EB-5 visa applicants must commit to investing in a U.S. business and creating at least 10 full-time jobs. They can invest independently or through a regional center, which directs their investment toward a targeted area. Most expat applicants choose the regional center route:

Independent investor (Form I-526): from $3,675 to $7,615.

Investor applying through a regional center (Form I-526E): from $3,675 to $7,850.

Investor requesting removal of conditions on permanent resident status (Form I-829): from $3,750 to $5,000.

Fees paid by regional centers to obtain USCIS recognition and get their EB-5 visa applications approved are also rising sharply:

Project approval application fee (Form I-956F): from $17,795 to $42,675.

Regional center designation fee (Form I-956): from $17,795 to $44,115.

On the other hand, no fee increases are planned for applications submitted via Form I-485 (applying for permanent residence) or Form DS-260 (the immigrant visa form for EB-5 applicants).

For now, the minimum required investment remains $800,000. USCIS justifies the fee increases by pointing to its funding model: the agency relies primarily on filing fees to cover its operating costs. Raising these fees allows it to maintain financial independence, even during federal government shutdowns.