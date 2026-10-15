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US Green Card: EB-5 investor visa fees on the rise

Expat news 1 min read
US Green Card: EB-5 investor visa fees on the rise© heyengel / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

Visa fees are spiking again for foreign applicants, and this time they're targeting the investor visa. This visa opens the door to obtaining the coveted Green Card, the United States permanent resident card.

Starting November 30, EB-5 visa fees will increase significantly. The increase varies by visa type and applies to petition filing fees paid to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). As a reminder, EB-5 visa applicants must commit to investing in a U.S. business and creating at least 10 full-time jobs. They can invest independently or through a regional center, which directs their investment toward a targeted area. Most expat applicants choose the regional center route:

  • Independent investor (Form I-526): from $3,675 to $7,615.
  • Investor applying through a regional center (Form I-526E): from $3,675 to $7,850.
  • Investor requesting removal of conditions on permanent resident status (Form I-829): from $3,750 to $5,000.

Fees paid by regional centers to obtain USCIS recognition and get their EB-5 visa applications approved are also rising sharply:

  • Project approval application fee (Form I-956F): from $17,795 to $42,675.
  • Regional center designation fee (Form I-956): from $17,795 to $44,115.

On the other hand, no fee increases are planned for applications submitted via Form I-485 (applying for permanent residence) or Form DS-260 (the immigrant visa form for EB-5 applicants).

For now, the minimum required investment remains $800,000. USCIS justifies the fee increases by pointing to its funding model: the agency relies primarily on filing fees to cover its operating costs. Raising these fees allows it to maintain financial independence, even during federal government shutdowns.

Sources:

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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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