New questions designed to limit visa approvals?

« Have you experienced harm or mistreatment in your home country or last country of residence? » « Do you fear experiencing harm or mistreatment if you were to return to your home country or last country of residence? » These are two new questions that consular officers conducting visa interviews are now required to ask applicants.

According to the American media, a State Department directive dated April 28, 2026, instructs officers to question foreign applicants about any potential « fears » they may have and to record their responses in the applicant's file. U.S. media reports suggest that two positive answers to the above questions could result in a visa denial. Asylum seekers are expected to be the primary targets of this tightening policy.

Should people planning a move to the US be worried?

This stricter approach affects non-immigrant visa applicants, including students and foreign workers (notably H-1B visa holders). After all, it is entirely possible to have experienced harm in one's home country while simply aspiring to build a life elsewhere. Likewise, an expat may have legitimate reasons to fear returning to their home country. However, even a negative answer to either question could lead to a visa denial, as U.S. authorities may use a positive response to either question against the applicant.