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New visa questions could complicate your move to the US

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Written byAsaël Häzaqon 07 May 2026

Are US immigration rules about to get even stricter? New mandatory questions introduced by the State Department could complicate the process for those looking to move abroad, particularly potential asylum seekers.

New questions designed to limit visa approvals?

« Have you experienced harm or mistreatment in your home country or last country of residence? » « Do you fear experiencing harm or mistreatment if you were to return to your home country or last country of residence? » These are two new questions that consular officers conducting visa interviews are now required to ask applicants.

According to the American media, a State Department directive dated April 28, 2026, instructs officers to question foreign applicants about any potential « fears » they may have and to record their responses in the applicant's file. U.S. media reports suggest that two positive answers to the above questions could result in a visa denial. Asylum seekers are expected to be the primary targets of this tightening policy.

Should people planning a move to the US be worried?

This stricter approach affects non-immigrant visa applicants, including students and foreign workers (notably H-1B visa holders). After all, it is entirely possible to have experienced harm in one's home country while simply aspiring to build a life elsewhere. Likewise, an expat may have legitimate reasons to fear returning to their home country. However, even a negative answer to either question could lead to a visa denial, as U.S. authorities may use a positive response to either question against the applicant.

Sources:

Visas
USA
About

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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