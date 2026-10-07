Tougher enforcement ahead for visa overstays Australia is pushing to reduce net migration while strengthening its intake of skilled workers who benefit the economy. A Home Affairs Ministry statement released on September 17 outlined a new plan to cut net migration to 245,000 this year, with a further reduction to 225,000 in the 2027-2028 fiscal year. To hit those targets, the government is placing particular emphasis on cracking down on illegal immigration. Expats who have overstayed their visa will face significantly stricter checks. The government has also pledged to step up action against criminal networks and other organizations facilitating illegal migration, along with improved support for victims. On the workforce side, priority will go to skilled migration programs focused on sectors critical to the Australian economy, including construction, healthcare, education, agriculture, and energy. Read also How visa rules can reshape your career abroad

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Government tightens student visa rules The government will tighten controls on student visas to tackle visa hopping, a practice where applicants first obtain a visitor visa and then apply for a student visa. The reform also sharply restricts family reunion options for spouses and children. Exceptions will be made for PhD students and expats from Pacific nations and ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries. A lottery to extend your Working Holiday Visa Australia's immigration reform also targets the extremely popular Working Holiday Visa (WHV). Eligible foreigners who meet the required number of working days (depending on their nationality) and want to stay for a second year will now need to enter a lottery. The total number of spots will drop to 45,000, down from the current 57,000. For those hoping to stay a third year, available places will fall to just 5,000, compared to 31,000 visas issued in 2025. British expats are exempt from these changes, as they benefit from specific rules under the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement. Anxiety is growing among young foreigners, and employers who regularly hire expats, particularly in hospitality, tourism, and agriculture, are also raising concerns. They point out that their sectors have struggled since Covid and face chronic labor shortages. The Chamber of Commerce has similarly highlighted the role expats play in the local economy, warning that the reforms could deepen workforce shortages in the most vulnerable sectors. Read also Skills-based immigration: Where you can work abroad without a degree

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