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Australia tightens student and Working Holiday visa rules

Expat news 2 min read
Australia tightens student and Working Holiday visa rules© mvaligursky / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

On September 17, the Australian government announced tighter immigration rules aimed at prioritizing skilled foreign workers in sectors vital to the country's economy

In this article
  1. Tougher enforcement ahead for visa overstays
  2. Government tightens student visa rules
  3. A lottery to extend your Working Holiday Visa
  4. Au pair visa delays piling up

Tougher enforcement ahead for visa overstays

Australia is pushing to reduce net migration while strengthening its intake of skilled workers who benefit the economy. A Home Affairs Ministry statement released on September 17 outlined a new plan to cut net migration to 245,000 this year, with a further reduction to 225,000 in the 2027-2028 fiscal year.

To hit those targets, the government is placing particular emphasis on cracking down on illegal immigration. Expats who have overstayed their visa will face significantly stricter checks. The government has also pledged to step up action against criminal networks and other organizations facilitating illegal migration, along with improved support for victims.

On the workforce side, priority will go to skilled migration programs focused on sectors critical to the Australian economy, including construction, healthcare, education, agriculture, and energy.

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Government tightens student visa rules

The government will tighten controls on student visas to tackle visa hopping, a practice where applicants first obtain a visitor visa and then apply for a student visa. The reform also sharply restricts family reunion options for spouses and children. Exceptions will be made for PhD students and expats from Pacific nations and ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries.

A lottery to extend your Working Holiday Visa

Australia's immigration reform also targets the extremely popular Working Holiday Visa (WHV). Eligible foreigners who meet the required number of working days (depending on their nationality) and want to stay for a second year will now need to enter a lottery. The total number of spots will drop to 45,000, down from the current 57,000. For those hoping to stay a third year, available places will fall to just 5,000, compared to 31,000 visas issued in 2025. British expats are exempt from these changes, as they benefit from specific rules under the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Anxiety is growing among young foreigners, and employers who regularly hire expats, particularly in hospitality, tourism, and agriculture, are also raising concerns. They point out that their sectors have struggled since Covid and face chronic labor shortages. The Chamber of Commerce has similarly highlighted the role expats play in the local economy, warning that the reforms could deepen workforce shortages in the most vulnerable sectors.

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Au pair visa delays piling up

Are WHVs a victim of their own popularity? Processing times are falling further and further behind, adding extra strain on expat applicants and Australian families looking to host young foreign au pairs. According to the government, first-year WHV processing times are currently running at around three months. It has acknowledged deliberately slowing first-year visa processing to speed up second- and third-year applications. In response to growing frustration among foreign applicants, the government is advising against making any firm commitments, such as buying a plane ticket, signing a contract, or enrolling in a school, before a visa has been granted.

Sources:

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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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