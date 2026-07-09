For years, Australia has been one of the world's most sought-after destinations for international students. Its world-class universities, high standard of living, and generous post-study work opportunities have attracted hundreds of thousands of young people hoping to build a future abroad. But that appeal is beginning to fade. As the government continues to tighten its immigration policy, it has once again increased the cost of its post-study work visa, making it one of the most expensive of its kind in the world. Combined with stricter eligibility rules and fewer pathways to long-term residency, the changes are forcing many prospective and current international students to rethink their plans. Is Australia slowly becoming a study destination reserved for those who can afford to pay the price?

The sky-high cost of Australia's graduate visa AUD 4,600. That's the new price tag for the temporary visa designed for international students who graduate from an Australian university (Subclass 485 visa). This latest fee hike, which came into effect on 1 March 2026, is another serious blow for expats hoping to stay in Australia. A serious blow indeed: international graduates whose visas expired in March were suddenly faced with significantly higher fees just to have a chance of remaining in the country. There was no phased rollout; the new rate was applied immediately. The increase is dramatic: the Australian government has doubled the visa fee, which previously stood at AUD 2,300. Fees for dependants have also doubled, rising from AUD 1,160 to AUD 2,300 for children under 18. The only exception: nationals of certain Pacific countries (Samoa, Fiji, Tonga...) still benefit from the old rates. Anxiety, confusion and anger are growing among international students: this is the third fee increase since February 2025. These hikes have come alongside other restrictions, including a reduction in the maximum stay for international graduates from six years to three, and a lower age cap for the graduate visa, now set at 35 instead of the previous 50. Some exceptions do apply, for example, for holders of a research master's degree or a PhD. Moreover, holders of a Hong Kong or British National (Overseas) passport can still remain in Australia for up to five years. Read also Moving abroad for better education: A growing trend among families

Join the Australia community Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life 100% free registration

What's behind the latest fee increase of the post-study visa? With this latest hike, Australia has become one of the most expensive study destinations in the world, now pricier than the United States, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, which are themselves considered among the most sought-after and costly options for international students. Highly popular among skilled foreign graduates, the Temporary Graduate visa (Subclass 485) is one of the main pathways into the Australian job market. The Australian government defends the latest tightening as part of its broader immigration policy, pointing out that the visa still offers real benefits: unlimited work rights and access to the domestic labor market, with favorable conditions extended to expats' families as well. But do those benefits justify the visa's now eye-watering price? International students and student unions are not hiding their frustration. Many feel they are being "used" by the Australian government, which they believe is more interested in their money than their contribution to the country. They also point out that they already face an uphill battle breaking into the Australian job market, which tends to favor local candidates. Unaffordable visa fees amid ongoing labor shortages Could these fee increases simply be a way to reduce the number of skilled foreign workers while boosting government revenue? Economists are sounding the alarm about the cumulative impact of rising costs, particularly as Australia continues to grapple with labor shortages in key sectors such as construction, agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 337,900 positions remained unfilled in February 2026, up 2.7% from November 2025. The government's own report shows that the national job-filling rate fell to 68.2% in March 2026, down from 70.2% in September 2025. Compounding the problem are a demographic crunch and an uneven distribution of the population across the country. Unsurprisingly, both locals and foreigners tend to cluster in major cities, leaving rural areas to bear the brunt of workforce shortages and population decline. In this context, immigration plays a critical role. Yet the political climate appears to favor tough talk and tough measures. On 8 June, Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Australia would reduce "net migration over the next two years to bring it down to 225,000 people." Albanese called this a "good number," framing it as a way to push back against the far right's rising poll numbers. Official figures show that net migration reached 306,000 in 2025, down from 429,000 in 2024. Read also Enrolling your kids in an international school abroad has never been easier

The Australia expat guide Updated in 2025, comprehensive and free Read it now