The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has set out a few exceptions that allow you to live abroad for more than 6 months a year while keeping your visa .

Golden Visa holders, Green Visa holders, and investors with a residence visa are not affected by the rule that invalidates a visa after a long stay abroad.

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Foreigners working for Emirati citizens or diplomats

Expats working as domestic helpers for Emirati citizens who are studying or receiving medical treatment abroad are also exempt from any penalties. The same applies to domestic helpers working for diplomats representing the UAE abroad and to employees on diplomatic missions who hold a UAE residence visa.

Family exemptions and medical needs

Foreign wives of Emirati citizens can stay abroad for more than 6 months without losing their visa. Foreign nationals and their companions may also remain abroad for more than 6 months to receive medical treatment, provided they submit a medical report approved by Emirati health authorities.

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International students

Foreign students enrolled in certain overseas universities are also exempt from losing their visa. To check whether they qualify, they should contact the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP). Students studying abroad while holding a valid UAE residence visa can keep their visa even after spending more than 6 months outside the country.