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Can you keep a UAE visa after more than 6 months overseas?

Expat news 2 min read
Can you keep a UAE visa after more than 6 months overseas? © YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

Foreign residents in the United Arab Emirates should take note: under UAE regulations, residence visas are generally canceled if the holder remains outside the country for more than 180 consecutive days. In most cases, affected residents must apply for a new visa before returning. However, several categories of expatriates are exempt from this rule and can retain their residency status despite an extended stay abroad.

In this article
  1. Holders of a specific visa
  2. Foreigners working for Emirati citizens or diplomats
  3. Family exemptions and medical needs
  4. International students
  5. Sponsorship and employment
  6. Other cases

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has set out a few exceptions that allow you to live abroad for more than 6 months a year while keeping your visa.

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United Arab Emirates

Holders of a specific visa

Golden Visa holders, Green Visa holders, and investors with a residence visa are not affected by the rule that invalidates a visa after a long stay abroad.

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Foreigners working for Emirati citizens or diplomats

Expats working as domestic helpers for Emirati citizens who are studying or receiving medical treatment abroad are also exempt from any penalties. The same applies to domestic helpers working for diplomats representing the UAE abroad and to employees on diplomatic missions who hold a UAE residence visa.

Family exemptions and medical needs

Foreign wives of Emirati citizens can stay abroad for more than 6 months without losing their visa. Foreign nationals and their companions may also remain abroad for more than 6 months to receive medical treatment, provided they submit a medical report approved by Emirati health authorities.

International students

Foreign students enrolled in certain overseas universities are also exempt from losing their visa. To check whether they qualify, they should contact the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP). Students studying abroad while holding a valid UAE residence visa can keep their visa even after spending more than 6 months outside the country.

Sponsorship and employment

Expats sponsored by Emirati diplomatic services will keep their visa even after 6 months abroad. Their dependent family members benefit from the same exemption. The rule also covers foreign nationals working in the Emirati public sector who are sent abroad for training or assignments, or who work in an overseas office while holding a valid UAE residence visa.

The United Arab Emirates expat guide

Updated in 2026, comprehensive and free

Read it now
United Arab Emirates

Other cases

People with a valid residence visa who receive a favorable decision from the ICP can remain in the country even after an extended stay abroad. However, they must first pay the required fees.

Sources:

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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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