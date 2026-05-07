It's a quiet revolution for foreign investors. The Dubai Land Department has announced a major simplification of the property visa requirements. Previously, sole owners had to invest at least 750,000 dirhams (approximately $204,188) to qualify for a two-year residence visa. That threshold has now been eliminated: expats can apply for the visa regardless of how much they've invested in property, as long as the property is registered with the relevant official authorities. Co-owners, however, must still invest a minimum of 400,000 dirhams (approximately $109,900) to be eligible.

The primary goal of this change is to cement Dubai's position as a top destination for expats and attract an even broader pool of foreign residents, not just the ultra-wealthy. By removing the 750,000-dirham threshold, the emirate is opening its doors to expats with more modest budgets. The move comes as competition heats up with other countries offering increasingly attractive residency-by-investment programs. Dubai's residence visa remains renewable and allows holders to bring their family members with them.



