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Dubai removes minimum investment requirement for property visa

Expat news
property in Dubai
mkos83 / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaqon 07 May 2026

The emirate of Dubai is rolling out a new strategy to keep attracting wealthy expats. A minimum investment is no longer required to qualify for a two-year residency visa.

It's a quiet revolution for foreign investors. The Dubai Land Department has announced a major simplification of the property visa requirements. Previously, sole owners had to invest at least 750,000 dirhams (approximately $204,188) to qualify for a two-year residence visa. That threshold has now been eliminated: expats can apply for the visa regardless of how much they've invested in property, as long as the property is registered with the relevant official authorities. Co-owners, however, must still invest a minimum of 400,000 dirhams (approximately $109,900) to be eligible.

The primary goal of this change is to cement Dubai's position as a top destination for expats and attract an even broader pool of foreign residents, not just the ultra-wealthy. By removing the 750,000-dirham threshold, the emirate is opening its doors to expats with more modest budgets. The move comes as competition heats up with other countries offering increasingly attractive residency-by-investment programs. Dubai's residence visa remains renewable and allows holders to bring their family members with them.


 

Sources:

Visas
visa
United Arab Emirates
About

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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