The update focuses on the portal dedicated to the investors' Golden Visa: the platform has been redesigned to be more accessible, better serving foreign applicants and streamlining the application process. The update is particularly beneficial for startup founders and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with faster application processing, dedicated investment programs, and more.

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The UAE steps up its support for SMEs

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is betting on SMEs to drive further economic growth. At the Make it in the Emirates forum, which brought together a majority of SME representatives, Minister of Sports Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi outlined the government's strategy to boost the creation and, crucially, the long-term success of thriving domestic businesses. His message, delivered in his capacity as chairman of the UAE Growth Fund, was above all one of reassurance at a time when some voices have raised concerns about the state stepping back amid broader economic pressures.

The Emirates Growth Fund is designed to give SMEs access to long-term investment capital, helping them scale sustainably and weather external challenges. SMEs contribute between 20% and 49% of the fund's capital. Priority investment sectors include those facing supply shortages, such as healthcare and construction, as well as high-growth innovative industries like advanced technology.

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