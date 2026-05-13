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UAE simplifies Golden Visa process for foreign entrepreneurs

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panorama of Dubai
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Written byAsaël Häzaqon 13 May 2026

The UAE's Golden Visa program has been updated. The reform, focused on simplification, aims to further cement the United Arab Emirates' position as a top destination for foreign investors and entrepreneurs.

The UAE updates its Golden Visa program

The update focuses on the portal dedicated to the investors' Golden Visa: the platform has been redesigned to be more accessible, better serving foreign applicants and streamlining the application process. The update is particularly beneficial for startup founders and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with faster application processing, dedicated investment programs, and more.

The UAE steps up its support for SMEs

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is betting on SMEs to drive further economic growth. At the Make it in the Emirates forum, which brought together a majority of SME representatives, Minister of Sports Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi outlined the government's strategy to boost the creation and, crucially, the long-term success of thriving domestic businesses. His message, delivered in his capacity as chairman of the UAE Growth Fund, was above all one of reassurance at a time when some voices have raised concerns about the state stepping back amid broader economic pressures.

The Emirates Growth Fund is designed to give SMEs access to long-term investment capital, helping them scale sustainably and weather external challenges. SMEs contribute between 20% and 49% of the fund's capital. Priority investment sectors include those facing supply shortages, such as healthcare and construction, as well as high-growth innovative industries like advanced technology.

Useful link:

Investing in the UAE

Sources:

Visas
visa
United Arab Emirates
About

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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