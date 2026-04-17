A move that's anything but accidental

Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tension, particularly in the Middle East, where ongoing instability continues to weigh on markets and wealth management decisions, the Mauritian government has seized the moment. A crisis committee was convened to assess the impact of these disruptions on the local economy, and the response was swift: Mauritius is now openly positioning itself as a safe haven for investors seeking stability.

A strong ecosystem that's hard to read

What the Golden Visa is set to change isn't the substance of what Mauritius offers; it's the clarity. Long before this announcement, the island already had a comprehensive suite of programs in place to attract foreign investors.

Real estate remains the primary entry point for prospective foreign investors in Mauritius. Through the Property Development Scheme, the Smart City Scheme, or the Integrated Resort Scheme, any foreign national investing from $375,000 in an eligible property automatically qualifies for a residence permit, with no time limit, as long as the property is retained.

Add to this a compelling set of tax advantages that are hard to argue with: no capital gains tax, no local inheritance tax, and no wealth tax on real estate. All within a framework that meets international standards, holds an investment-grade rating, and benefits from tax treaties with several countries.

Alternative pathways also exist: the Occupation Permit for investors, employees, and the self-employed; a permit for retirees; and permanent residency. That said, their complexity has long been a stumbling block for potential applicants.

A Fast-Track Concierge Service rolls out

The goal of this new initiative isn't to overhaul the system but to make it work better: streamlined procedures, a clearer value proposition, and above all, faster onboarding for new residents.

To deliver on this ambition, the Economic Development Board (EDB) will launch a Fast-Track Concierge Service, which is essentially a dedicated one-stop shop for high-net-worth profiles, designed to handle every step of the process with a personalized touch. The message to potential investors is unambiguous: Mauritius wants to move quickly and can no longer afford to lose applicants due to slow response times.

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The shadow side of an ambitious bet

That said, the strategy isn't without its questions. The first concerns real estate. By making property investment the cornerstone of its appeal, Mauritius is mechanically driving up prices in certain coastal areas, a trend that has been visible for several years now. The risk: a shrinking supply of affordable housing for Mauritians themselves, and the gradual transformation of large swaths of the island into upscale residential enclaves.

Local perception is a second area to watch. The arrival of significant foreign wealth can be seen as an opportunity, in terms of job creation, investment, and economic dynamism, but also as a source of imbalance. Criticism regularly surfaces over housing access for local residents and a growing sense of being sidelined in favor of foreign investors. By explicitly targeting the wealthiest profiles, the Golden Visa risks deepening these tensions if no balancing measures accompany it.

Finally, by increasing its reliance on international capital flows, Mauritius becomes more exposed to their inherent volatility. Capital that flows in during periods of instability can just as easily flow out when conditions change.

That hasn't stopped many expats and Mauritians from voicing reservations about whether this project can actually deliver, as evidenced by the growing wave of comments and reactions on social media. "This is going to end in disaster. Property is already expensive… who's actually going to come? The infrastructure isn't always up to the mark. You don't attract HNWIs with a concierge fast-track — you attract them with solid guarantees. I love living here, but it's vital that Mauritians' well-being comes first. Passing wealthy investors chasing profits isn't going to improve their lives. Watch out for the Dubai trap. Mauritius has other priorities," writes one expat. Another adds, "This will probably fall flat. On the security front, ultra-high-net-worth individuals seem less drawn to Mauritius these days, as do certain profiles focused on tax optimization. In that context, the program might end up capturing mid-tier investors — say, finance professionals who left or hesitated over hubs like Dubai — but not necessarily the ultra-wealthy. On top of that, other parts of the world are seen as safer and more attractive for the largest fortunes. There's a real difference between holding a few million and managing tens of billions: the expectations and decision-making criteria simply aren't the same."

The 2026–2027 Budget will be a defining moment

The technical details of the Golden Visa are expected to be finalized in the 2026–2027 Budget, due to be presented in June. In the meantime, the broad strokes are already in place. Mauritius isn't reinventing its model — it's amplifying, structuring, and accelerating it.

The Golden Visa represents less of a break with the past than a deliberate scaling up. But running through the entire strategy is one question that remains unanswered: how can Mauritius reconcile long-term international appeal with the island's economic and social balance? The answer to that question may well be the true test of the Mauritian model.