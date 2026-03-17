In some regions, a furnished apartment means a home with everything you need, from the bed linens to the kitchen cutlery. In other cases, it might just mean you have a bed frame and a sofa, but are still missing basic essentials like light fixtures or kitchen appliances. Even if you rent a furnished property, you may still have to hit the shops not long after arrival.

When most of us browse listings and see the word "furnished," we tend to picture a home with a bed, a sofa, major appliances, some basic kitchenware, and possibly linens. It is a reasonable assumption, but it is not universal. In reality, what "furnished" means depends on where you land.

Furnished accommodation in Northern Europe

In parts of northern Europe, such as Germany and the Netherlands, listings typically distinguish between three types of rental property: unfurnished, semi-furnished and furnished. In the Netherlands, for example, an unfurnished flat or house can be very bare, sometimes lacking flooring, curtains, or light fixtures, while a semi-furnished home typically has carpets, lighting, and some built-in kitchen equipment. However, there will be little or no actual furniture. If you opt for a furnished apartment in the Netherlands, you can expect the home to include furniture, major appliances, basic household items, and sometimes linens or kitchenware.

In Germany, when a property is listed as unfurnished, it may not even come with a kitchen, and it is common for tenants to install their own. When it is advertised as furnished, it typically includes the major items for living comfortably, such as dining tables and chairs, a sofa, beds with mattresses, wardrobes, and often a fitted kitchen with the main appliances.

In Nordic countries such as Denmark, Sweden and Norway, the inclusion list for furnished properties can differ from one place to another, but will generally include the basics of a bed, sofa, table, and chairs, as well as appliances such as a fridge and stove.

Furnished accommodation in Southern Europe

In much of southern Europe, "furnished" often means something closer to what many expats expect: a home you can live in from day one. In France, furnished rentals are defined by law and must include the essentials for daily living. The standard list usually covers kitchen appliances, beds, tables, chairs, basic cooking utensils and tableware.

Furnished apartments are common in urban and expat areas in countries such as Spain and Italy, including for shorter leases. These often include major appliances and most things you will need, though the exact contents will vary from landlord to landlord and region to region.

Furnished accommodation in the UK and Ireland

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, a furnished property will usually come with all the essentials, such as beds and mattresses, a sofa, dining table and chairs, and the main kitchen appliances: a fridge, oven, and washing machine. However, what is less likely to be included are the smaller household items that make a place fully livable, such as towels, linens, cookware, cutlery, and small appliances like kettles or toasters. In many cases, tenants are expected to supply these themselves.

Another term you might encounter is "part-furnished," which can vary widely from one property to another. It usually means the landlord has left a few large, basic items, such as a sofa and a bed.

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Furnished accommodation in Asia

In much of Asia, especially in countries like Japan, South Korea, and parts of Southeast Asia, long-term rentals are often bare. That is, they only come with the basics, such as a fitted kitchen and lighting. Tenants are expected to provide furniture and appliances.

In housing or serviced apartments for expats, particularly in major cities like Tokyo, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, rentals are usually fully furnished with beds, sofas, tables and more.

Modern condos in expat hubs such as Thailand and Vietnam are often rented fully furnished. However, there is no standard definition of "furnished" across the region, so be sure to check the inventory.

Furnished accommodation in North America

You can find furnished rentals in the United States and Canada, but they are much less common for leases of 12 months or more. Most long-term rentals are rented unfurnished. If you do pick up a furnished rental, it will usually come with the core furniture and appliances needed for daily living.

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Furnished accommodation in Australia and New Zealand

The majority of long-term rentals in Australia and New Zealand are unfurnished. Many long-term renters already have their own furniture and simply move it with them. However, if you do rent a furnished property in either of these countries, you can typically expect the basics such as beds and mattresses, sofas and seating, a dining table and chairs, and major kitchen appliances.

Top tips for renting accommodation overseas

Before signing a lease on a furnished rental, always do the following:

Ask for a full inventory that lists exactly which furniture, appliances and household items are included.

Clarify what "furnished" means in the listing; do not assume it includes linens and cookware.

Ask who is responsible for repairing or replacing appliances: This can vary by country and lease contract.

Wherever you are moving, it's a good idea to treat the word "furnished" as a starting point, not a guarantee that your rental home will be fully equipped.