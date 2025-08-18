The administrative obstacle course: Michel's story

Michel, an expat in Flic en Flac, began his property purchase journey over a year ago. He chose an apartment in an R+2 residence with a pool — and quickly realised patience would be his greatest asset.

He recalls: “The notary advised us not to handle the LOA (Letter of Approval) request ourselves. So, we decided to pay for one of their dedicated services to manage the process for us. We were told it would take a maximum of six months, with regular follow-ups to move things along. That was back in August 2024, and we paid €600 for this assistance. That was the theory. In practice, it's been a year, and I've only just received the LOA. Now I'm waiting to sign the sale. After the file was submitted last August, everything froze. Then came the elections. Everyone told us we had to wait for the results. Once the new government was in place, we were told things would speed up. Then we heard the opposite — that it would take longer because they were scrutinising each file to ensure there hadn't been any special favours under the previous administration. By May, we were discouraged. We were told nothing would happen until the new budget was announced. Then, in early June, we got a shock: purchase and resale taxes were being sharply increased. It was a huge blow. As of now, we still don't know whether we'll be paying 5% or 10% in registration duty. Everything is unclear.

In total, it took Michel nearly a year before there was any progress. "It's truly been an obstacle course. We had to sign extensions to the sales agreement, provide mountains of documents, and, above all, arm ourselves with patience.”

A mixed bag of experiences

On expat forums, many share similar stories. Approval times from the EDB/PMO (Economic Development Board/Prime Minister's Office) range from three to twelve months, with some buyers still waiting after more than a year with no clear updates.

Others, especially those investing in approved development schemes, have received their LOAs in just a few months, thanks to pre-cleared processes. The so-called “fast track” seems to depend largely on the type of acquisition and the administrative climate at the time.

More firsthand accounts of endless waiting

Lucie and Marc opted for a new IRS (Integrated Resort Scheme) project near Grand Baie. Even with a complete application, their LOA took ten months to arrive. They are still waiting for the final notarized signing.

“We're in the last stages of securing the bank loan. We hope to sign before the end of the month, but we're not making any promises—everything has taken much longer than expected.”

Sophie and Pierre started their application in November 2024. To date, they've had no clear update—just a generic “file in progress.” “We're starting to have doubts. We paid 10% of the price when signing the preliminary sales agreement, but we have no idea when things will move forward,” they say.

Budget 2025–2026: Major real estate reforms

The 2025–2026 national budget has reshaped the numbers for potential buyers.

Higher taxes for non-citizens

Registration duty: Increased from 5% to 10% for apartments and EDB-approved programs.

Land transfer tax on resale: Now the higher of the two—either 10% of the sale price or 30% of the profit made.

These hikes immediately raise the total purchase cost for foreign buyers.

End of tax breaks for certain projects

From 5 June 2025, new Smart City projects no longer enjoy major tax incentives:

No VAT exemptions.

No income tax reductions on rental income.

No exemptions on transfer duties or conversion fees.

These incentives are removed for projects approved after this date.

For projects already under construction or approved before 5 June 2025, a transition mechanism applies. In some cases, benefits remain for elements validated before the cut-off (for example, building permits issued or works already started).

Repeal of December 2023 rule

The regime introduced in December 2023, which allowed non-citizens holding a residence permit to buy residential property outside the existing schemes—including undeveloped land anywhere in Mauritius—provided the property's value exceeded USD 500,000, has now been scrapped.

Tips for a smoother property purchase in Mauritius

Choose an approved scheme

If you don't want your dream to turn into an administrative marathon, choose a project already approved by the authorities. Programs like PDS (Property Development Scheme), IRS (Integrated Resort Scheme), RES (Real Estate Scheme), or Smart Cities offer safeguards: land is pre-cleared, developers already have the necessary permits, and the EDB knows the project. Timelines are generally shorter—saving you time and stress.

Plan generously: Allow 6 to 12 months

Mauritius has its own rhythm. If you're used to doing everything online in a few clicks, you'll need to adjust your expectations. The local administration can take months, even with a complete file, and surprises are common. Don't expect to move in three months after signing the preliminary contract. Build in extra time. If things happen sooner, it will be a pleasant surprise.

Factor new taxes into your budget

With the 2025–2026 budget changes, registration duty is now 10% for non-citizens, and resale attracts new taxation. Add notary and agency fees, and costs rise quickly. To avoid nasty surprises, factor these in from the start — and keep a contingency fund. In Mauritius, what you don't budget for often ends up costing more.

Work with professionals you trust

Don't try to be your own lawyer or tax expert from halfway across the world. The right notaries, lawyers, and real estate agents can make all the difference. They know the bureaucratic ropes, when to follow up, and how to prevent costly mistakes. Paying more for solid support is far better than losing everything over a vague contract clause.

Keep a cool head despite the “love at first sight” factor

The lagoon is turquoise, the birds are singing, and the villa has a breathtaking view. But is it really marketable? Is the rainwater drainage adequate? Is the title deed in order? Is the land surveyed? Is the property cyclone-proof? In Mauritius, technical checks are just as important as emotions. This isn't about being distrustful—it's about staying clear-eyed. Always carry out full due diligence before signing anything. That's your safety net.

Buying in Mauritius can be a beautiful story—a family and emotional adventure. But it's also a path that demands patience, persistence, caution, and sometimes, a thick skin for disappointment. As Michel puts it, “If you're in a hurry, this isn't the island for you. But if you can take your time and do things properly—go for it!”