Anyone who has searched for housing in Mauritius in recent years will recognize the situation: properties snapped up within days, landlords raising rents between leases, and the feeling that the market was stacked against tenants. The latest data from PropertyCloud suggests that the balance may finally be shifting, at least slightly.

According to the Mauritius Real Estate Index 2026, the average monthly rent across the entire Mauritian market currently stands at Rs 75,000, reflecting an overall increase of 25%. However, a closer look at the different segments reveals a striking contrast: properties accessible to foreigners have seen rents fall by 5.3%, bringing the average monthly rent in that segment to around Rs 90,000. At the same time, the local rental market has surged by 20.7%.

In other words, the gap between the two markets is narrowing. For expats actively looking for accommodation, this means greater negotiating power, more available listings, and landlords who are slightly less in control of the situation.

Apartment or house: What to expect based on your budget

One of the first questions expatriates ask when arriving in Mauritius is simple: should they rent an apartment or a house? And which option fits their budget? On expat Facebook groups, the question quickly sparks discussion among those already living across the island, each sharing insights based on their own experience.

PropertyCloud's index provides useful benchmarks. On average, apartments rent for around Rs 48,000 per month, while houses and villas average about Rs 90,000. However, these averages mask wide variations depending on location, property type and amenities. A well-located two-bedroom apartment in Grand Baie, the most popular expatriate hub in Mauritius, typically rents for Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 per month. A three-bedroom villa with a pool in a secure residence in Tamarin generally falls between Rs 100,000 and Rs 130,000. For a four-bedroom family home with a garden in the west, the typical choice for couples with children enrolled in international schools, monthly rents usually range from Rs 130,000 to Rs 190,000.

Across the market, houses available for rent have a median rent of Rs 100,000 per month and an average size of around 210 m². Entry-level properties can start at Rs 25,000, though these are usually modest apartments located in central areas of the island. This option is often overlooked by new arrivals but can be particularly practical for those working in Ebene or within the Smart Cities of Moka and the surrounding areas.

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Choosing where to live based on your lifestyle

In Mauritius, the choice of region often matters more than the budget itself. Each part of the island has its own atmosphere, advantages and drawbacks, and rental prices reflect these differences, as many expatriates living on the island will confirm.

Unsurprisingly, Grand Baie dominates property searches on most real estate platforms, far ahead of other locations. For many European expats, it is the default choice. The area offers close access to shops, a wide selection of restaurants, a lively social scene, nightlife and easy access to the sea. But it is also the most expensive and tourist-oriented part of the island. Apartments there start at around Rs 25,000 for modest properties, with an average monthly rent close to Rs 70,000. Houses can easily cost twice that amount.

According to PropertyCloud, Tamarin appeals to expatriates looking for a quieter lifestyle, closer to nature and surf spots. Demand in the area remains strong, which keeps rental prices high. Flic-en-Flac, by contrast, offers excellent value for money for those wanting to live near the beach. Apartments can often be rented for well below Rs 50,000, while houses are available from around Rs 65,000 per month.

For families with children, the decision often revolves around proximity to international schools. The west coast, particularly Tamarin, Rivière Noire and Flic-en-Flac, hosts many of these institutions. As a result, demand for family homes remains strong, keeping rents relatively high in these areas. Meanwhile, Moka and the Smart Cities represent the island's more urban alternative. Modern, well-planned and equipped with quality infrastructure and services, these areas are increasingly popular with digital nomads and expatriates who prioritize everyday convenience over immediate proximity to the beach.

The overlooked opportunity: The East Coast sees a sharp correction

Perhaps the most surprising data in the PropertyCloud index concerns the East Coast.

The Trou d'Eau Douce–Bel Air area recorded a dramatic 86% correction, while Flacq–Belle Mare saw a 52% drop. These figures should be interpreted with caution: they reflect changes in listings on the platform rather than a broad devaluation of all properties in the region. Nevertheless, they point to a real rebalancing in areas that were once heavily in demand.

The east coast, including Belle Mare, Trou d'Eau Douce and Poste Lafayette, is home to some of the island's most beautiful beaches, upscale residential developments, and a level of tranquility that the north can no longer easily offer. For expatriates who can work remotely and do not need to be ten minutes away from a shopping mall, this part of the island may currently represent one of the most underexplored opportunities in the Mauritian rental market.

By contrast, more urban areas are seeing strong growth. Port Louis, the capital, has seen rents increase by 57%, while those in Mapou have risen by 55%. This suggests that demand is gradually shifting toward urban or developing areas, driven in part by a new generation of expats who prioritize connectivity and services alongside coastal living.

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Renting before buying: A strategic first step for expats

Many expats arrive in Mauritius with the intention of eventually purchasing property. In practice, however, renting is often the first step. It allows newcomers to explore different regions of the island, gain a better understanding of the local market, and complete administrative procedures such as obtaining a residence permit. In the current context, this transitional phase may even prove particularly advantageous.

At the same time, the property sales market continues to grow. According to recent market analyses, the average property price in Mauritius now approaches Rs 20 million. Properties accessible to foreign investors generally fall into a higher price bracket, with an average of around Rs 35.4 million, compared with approximately Rs 14.9 million for Mauritian buyers. Over the long term, property prices have risen sharply. The Residential Property Price Index shows that prices have increased by more than 138% since 2019, driven by international demand, rising construction costs and limited land availability in some of the island's most desirable areas.

Looking ahead, several developments may also influence foreign buyers' decisions. In particular, registration duties for non-citizens are expected to double starting in July 2026, which could significantly affect the total cost of real estate investment. Against this backdrop, many expatriates are opting for a gradual approach: rent first to settle in and understand the market, then buy once their plans are clearly defined. This strategy not only helps newcomers choose the right region but also allows them to approach property investment with a clearer understanding of the Mauritian real estate landscape.

If you are considering moving to Mauritius, you can find more information about rental procedures and property purchases in our Mauritius Expat Guide.