High-risk situations: What role do embassies and local authorities play?

In emergencies, embassies and consular services play a vital role in informing, assisting, and coordinating repatriations. They keep their nationals and their families updated on the local situation and, when needed, organize evacuation efforts. Embassies also help citizens access local healthcare services or find doctors who speak their language.

They also serve as intermediaries between their citizens and the host country. Typically, they advise following the guidance of local authorities—for example, during an earthquake or other crisis. Host countries, like all nations, are responsible for the safety of everyone on their territory, not just their own citizens. Local authorities are often best placed to provide accurate instructions, such as identifying evacuation zones or locating emergency shelters.

Follow your country's official advice

Most governments publish official risk assessments for countries around the world. These include the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Hong Kong. Canada, for example, uses a clear and accessible risk-rating system. Travel is strongly discouraged to countries affected by war or severe political instability. These “red” zones include Ukraine, Iran, Iraq, South Sudan, Russia, Yemen, Myanmar, the Central African Republic, and Mali.

“Orange” zones—such as Nigeria and Pakistan—are areas where non-essential travel is discouraged due to unpredictable unrest or challenging climate conditions. Countries classified as “yellow” require heightened caution. These include Vietnam, Chile, Bahrain, South Africa, France, and Denmark, where risks may include terrorism, political tension, or crime. Countries without specific advisories are considered “safe” (e.g., Iceland, Japan, the United States).

It is strongly advised to consult your government's official travel advisories before considering expatriation. Avoid relying solely on social media or anecdotal reports from adventurous expats.

Avoiding arbitrary detention

Governments urge their citizens to be extremely cautious. Expats already living in unstable countries must strictly follow official guidelines. Those preparing to relocate are advised to avoid countries experiencing war or severe instability. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have heightened these concerns. European authorities, in particular, strongly advise against all travel to Iran, citing the risk of arbitrary detention used as a form of political pressure.

Several Western nationals—including British, German, Swedish, and French citizens—are currently being held in Iran. The most recent case involves a young French tourist who disappeared on June 16 while cycling around the world. On July 10, Iranian authorities confirmed his detention for an unspecified “offense.” French officials acknowledge that despite repeated warnings, some nationals continue to travel to Iran. The Iranian government has admitted to arbitrarily detaining several European citizens. According to EU authorities, these detentions appear to be politically motivated, targeting Western populations.

Living in a high-risk zone: What you should do and avoid

Expats living in unstable environments must stay alert and prepared. The first step: register with your country's consular services to ensure authorities can reach you in case of emergency. Most governments offer similar safety guidelines, which fall into several key categories:

Stay informed

Check updates regularly from your country's embassy.

Be ready to evacuate if your government instructs you to do so.

Follow local news and safety alerts issued by host country authorities.

Review your travel insurance to confirm it covers crises.

Protect personal belongings

Keep digital and paper copies of key documents in a safe place.

Share backup copies with a trusted contact.

Use solar-powered chargers to stay connected during power outages.

Don't carry valuables, and always secure personal items.

Move around carefully

Always carry valid identification.

Limit your movements, especially in high-crime or unstable areas.

Avoid public gatherings and demonstrations.

Stay away from isolated places.

Don't walk alone after dark.

Respect any local curfews or movement restrictions.

Dress and behave appropriately

Follow local customs, including dress codes.

Couples should avoid public displays of affection or culturally inappropriate behavior.

Maintain discretion and show respect in public.

Avoid overly casual or familiar behavior with strangers.

Keep an emergency kit ready at all times.

Health and food safety

Always have essential medications with you. If under treatment, confirm drug availability locally.

Store emergency supplies of clean water and non-perishable food.

Be cautious with drinks—especially alcohol. Avoid anything free, very cheap, or unsealed.

Never consume substances banned under local law (including specific alcoholic beverages).

Recreational activities

Don't take photos in public spaces, particularly in cities.

Never use drones—even in remote or uninhabited areas.

Avoid collecting items from the street, including shells, pearls, or debris.

Don't engage in leisure activities uncommon or unwelcome in the host country.

Expressing opinions

Avoid expressing political views on social media—even indirectly.

Do not criticize the local government in public places such as taxis, buses, shops, or waiting rooms.

Refrain from making comments that could be seen as disrespectful to local politics, culture, or traditions.

In some countries, militia or surveillance groups monitor public speech and report what they consider suspicious behavior. Personal freedoms may not be protected—even if your home country intervenes.

Climate risk: What precautions should expats take?

Recent events have underscored the growing impact of climate change. At the end of June, Europe and the United States experienced extreme heatwaves, with temperatures exceeding 40°C. In parts of Asia, April 2025 saw temperatures rise above 50°C. Japan continues to face unusually high heat. These conditions have led to wildfires, droughts, premature deaths, and widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.

Governments are issuing climate-related alerts to their citizens. Travelers are advised to delay trips if their destination is facing hazardous weather events, such as the monsoon season.

Expats already living in high-risk areas should take the same precautions recommended for other emergencies: register with their embassy, stay informed, and follow all local regulations.

How to react in emergencies abroad

The first step in any emergency is to get accurate information and respond based on the nature of the crisis. Is it an earthquake? A typhoon? Armed conflict? A coup d'état? The appropriate response will depend on the situation.

Regardless of the emergency, expats must stay alert. Local authorities may issue instructions through loudspeakers, sirens, text messages, social media, television, or other channels.

If you're instructed to stay indoors, follow the guidance precisely: unplug certain appliances, stay away from windows, and move to a higher floor if possible. Always have an emergency kit ready. If you have children, make sure it includes essential supplies such as diapers, baby formula, and food jars.

If evacuation is required, follow directions from the appropriate authorities. Take your emergency kit, essential belongings, medications, prescriptions, and backup batteries for electronic devices. Remain within the designated evacuation perimeter at all times.

The importance of an emergency kit

Few expats keep an emergency kit easily accessible at home. Many believe disasters are unlikely or worry about food expiration. Yet such kits are essential—especially when relocating to regions vulnerable to natural disasters or political instability.

If no emergency occurs, the supplies can simply be used and replenished over time. Non-food items should also be checked regularly for expiration dates or wear. For example, diapers typically expire within two years of purchase.

Keeping a survival kit on hand should be second nature for every expat.

Useful links:

United States: Crisis assistance for Americans abroad

Canada: Register as a Canadian abroad

France: Ariane platform, prepare your emergency kit

Australia: Smartraveller

United Kingdom: UK foreign emergency support