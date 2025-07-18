Choose the right time to host

This might be the most important tip of all: timing is everything. Just because Aunt Cathy found flights at 40% off doesn't mean it's the right moment for you. If work is hectic, your kids are knee-deep in exams, or you've just moved, it's okay to suggest another time — and to be upfront about your availability.

Living abroad doesn't mean you're on a permanent holiday (though some people might think so). You've probably heard it before: “Come on, you live in Thailand! Surely you can take a couple of weeks off!” Don't hesitate to gently explain that you have a normal routine too — with deadlines, chores, and yes, sometimes an empty fridge.

Read also Is Mauritius still affordable for expats?

Make time for yourself

A common mismatch: your visitors expect to spend every moment with you, “just like old times,” while you're hoping to keep up with work or squeeze in a bit of solo time.

Trying to be the perfect host can easily lead to burnout. But it's completely okay — and healthy — to carve out space for yourself. Whether it's your regular workout, a quiet coffee break, or a well-earned nap, these moments matter. A little expectation-setting before the visit can go a long way in keeping everyone on the same page — and in a good mood.

Don't turn into the full-time butler

Let's be honest — hosting loved ones can sometimes feel like you've taken on the roles of chef, tour guide, and housekeeper all at once. And no one wants to be stuck peeling vegetables while everyone else is relaxing with a glass of wine on the terrace.

Here's a simple fix: create a light rotation for meals and basic chores. If that feels too formal, offer low-key alternatives — order takeout, eat out now and then, or agree that it's okay if the house isn't spotless for a few days. Being a good host shouldn't mean running yourself into the ground.

Read also Preparing for childbirth as an expat

Plan around different rhythms

Not everyone's on the same schedule — some are up with the sun, others barely function before noon. To keep things smooth, try structuring the day in flexible blocks: quiet mornings, a group outing in the afternoon, and shared time over dinner or drinks in the evening.

Another approach: plan the next day together each night, offering a few “menu” options. When people get to choose, they're more likely to commit — and it helps everyone feel their pace is respected.

Create a simple welcome kit

You're not a hotel, but a little preparation can go a long way. A DIY welcome guide gives your guests the tools to navigate on their own — and saves you from answering the same questions over and over.

What to include? Try local shopping tips, favorite restaurants, how to use public transport, a few key phrases in the local language, cultural do's and don'ts, and nearby sights. It's easy to reuse for future visitors, and helps everyone feel more confident and independent from day one.

Don't try to see the whole country

Reeva, an expat in Australia, recalls: “At first, I tried to squeeze in everything — beaches, cities, wine country, kangaroos — in one week. It was exhausting. I soon realized most visitors preferred a slower pace.”

How much sightseeing makes sense really depends on how long they're staying — and what they're into. Just ask. You might find that what they want most isn't a jam-packed itinerary, but simply quality time with you.

Share your “real life” with them

As one Californian expat puts it: “My family and friends always say they love seeing what life is really like here. I show them my go-to coffee shop, the farmer's market, my favorite little spots.”

Those everyday moments help visitors connect with your world — and with you. They get a feel for your routines, your adjustment to a different culture, even the new people in your life. That's just as meaningful as any landmark.

Rediscover your city or region

Hosting visitors can be the perfect reason to see your surroundings with fresh eyes. When you pass by the same landscape or town square every day, it's easy to stop noticing how special it is. But seeing it through your guests' eyes can bring that sense of wonder back.

You might even stumble upon a museum you've never visited, a tucked-away restaurant, or a hiking trail you hadn't explored. In the end, everyone walks away with something new.

Suggest a mini getaway — for them and you

Let's be honest: no matter how much you love your guests, five days of sharing the same space, the same coffee, and the same bathroom can start to feel a little… cramped.

One simple fix? Recommend a short 2–3 day side trip — maybe to a nearby town, beach, or national park — that they can enjoy on their own. It gives them a sense of adventure and independence, and you get a bit of breathing room. When they come back, the reunion feels relaxed and refreshed.

Let go of perfection

It starts raining on the one day you planned to visit temples. Your cousin comes down with food poisoning. Your dad gets completely lost, despite your carefully written directions. Or your dinner reservation? Gone.

Take a breath — it's all part of the adventure. And truthfully, these are often the stories you'll laugh about later. “Remember when we thought it was fish, but it turned out to be fermented tofu?” Yep. It's the imperfect moments that make travel unforgettable.