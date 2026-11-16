Special work visas are available to citizens of Ukraine, North Macedonia, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Moldova. The program targets sectors hit hardest by labor shortages: crop and livestock farming, forestry, and food and beverage manufacturing. Launched in 2019, it was originally set to run until December 31, 2026, and the government's website still lists that date as the application deadline.

On October 19, however, the government approved an extension to December 31, 2028. The push came from the Ministry of Agriculture, whose broader sector (farming, food processing, and forestry) continues to struggle with chronic staffing shortfalls. According to figures from the Agrarian Chamber of the Czech Republic, the agricultural sector alone is short around 5,000 workers. The annual visa quota remains unchanged: up to 2,500 special work visas per year, of which 1,500 are reserved for Ukrainian nationals.

To apply, candidates must be registered in the Czech government's special work visa program.



