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Czech Republic extends special work visas until 2028

Expat news 1 min read
Work in the Czech Republic: Who qualifies for the special work visa?© Givaga / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

Facing chronic labor shortages, particularly in agriculture, the Czech government has decided to extend its special work visas until 2028.

Special work visas are available to citizens of Ukraine, North Macedonia, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Moldova. The program targets sectors hit hardest by labor shortages: crop and livestock farming, forestry, and food and beverage manufacturing. Launched in 2019, it was originally set to run until December 31, 2026, and the government's website still lists that date as the application deadline.

On October 19, however, the government approved an extension to December 31, 2028. The push came from the Ministry of Agriculture, whose broader sector (farming, food processing, and forestry) continues to struggle with chronic staffing shortfalls. According to figures from the Agrarian Chamber of the Czech Republic, the agricultural sector alone is short around 5,000 workers. The annual visa quota remains unchanged: up to 2,500 special work visas per year, of which 1,500 are reserved for Ukrainian nationals.

To apply, candidates must be registered in the Czech government's special work visa program.

 

Sources:

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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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