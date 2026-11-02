How does Saudi Arabia plan to attract foreign talent? Working in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced new measures to make the country more welcoming to highly skilled expats.

Previously, highly qualified expats had to wait until their work visa application was fully processed before their family could join them. Under the new rules, effective October 6, family members can enter the country while the expat's work visa is still being finalized.

Eligible family members include spouses, unmarried daughters, and sons under 25. They can receive an entry visa while the expat's work visa is being processed, and their residence permits can be completed after they arrive in the country.