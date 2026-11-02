Menu
Expat.com
Search
Magazine
Search

Moving to Saudi Arabia with your family? New visa rules make it easier

Expat news 1 min read
Moving to Saudi Arabia with your family? New visa rules make it easier© ayman-zaid / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

Moving to Saudi Arabia with your family is now easier for highly skilled expats. Since October 6, new rules introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have allowed eligible family members to join foreign workers while their work visa applications are still being processed. The move aims to simplify relocation, keep families together, and make settling into life in Saudi Arabia smoother.

How does Saudi Arabia plan to attract foreign talent? Working in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced new measures to make the country more welcoming to highly skilled expats.

Previously, highly qualified expats had to wait until their work visa application was fully processed before their family could join them. Under the new rules, effective October 6, family members can enter the country while the expat's work visa is still being finalized.

Eligible family members include spouses, unmarried daughters, and sons under 25. They can receive an entry visa while the expat's work visa is being processed, and their residence permits can be completed after they arrive in the country.

Sources:

Visas
visa
Saudi Arabia
Share this articlef𝕏in
Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

Comments

Essential services for your expat journey

Choose the best health insurance
Choose the best health insurance
Protect your health and get easy access to treatment for expats.
Plan your international move
Plan your international move
Facilitate your move by getting a quote from our top rated movers.
Open a bank account that suits you
Open a bank account that suits you
Discover the best international banks to manage your money securely.
International life insurance
International life insurance
Simple term-life insurance covering you & your family across borders

Further reading

Skills-based immigration: Where you can work abroad without a degree

Which countries issue work visas at the state level?

Moving abroad as a couple with different passports

Moving abroad in 2026? Here's what you should expect

Golden Visa, Green Visa and Premium Residency in Gulf countries

How to move abroad as a content creator

How to join your expat partner abroad

How countries are responding globally to climate migration

Do you lose your PR status when your card expires?

Join the Saudi Arabia community

Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life

Latest expat country guides

ArgentinaBrazilChileColombiaIndonesiaMauritiusSenegalSwedenSwitzerland