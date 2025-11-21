Scan to Pay

You can scan any MauCAS QR code to make payments—whether in shops, restaurants, supermarkets, or other businesses. The daily limit is Rs 100,000, and you also get access to exclusive discounts with partner merchants.

Bill payments

Say goodbye to queues: pay your Mauritius Telecom, CEB and CWA bills directly from the app. You can also settle your monthly installments with Rogers Capital, CIM Finance, SICOM and more, without having to travel.

Mobile top-ups and Data Packs

Top up your mobile or purchase Data Packs in just a few taps. It's a quick and convenient way to stay connected at all times.

Interbank transfers

Transfer money from one bank to another in real time, with zero transfer fees. You can send up to Rs 250,000 per day.

Rewards and gifts

Every transaction you make with my.t money earns you points that you can redeem for vouchers and gifts. The more you use the app, the more points you collect. You can also enjoy exclusive cashbacks from partner merchants.

More information: myt.mu/money