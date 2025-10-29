Culture shock: A psychological transition

In the 1960s, psychologist Kalervo Oberg introduced the concept of culture shock, describing the emotional stages people experience when settling into a new country:

The honeymoon phase: everything feels fascinating, new, and stimulating. Enthusiasm reigns.

The crisis phase: cultural differences start to weigh heavily, misunderstandings pile up, and feelings of isolation can set in.

The adjustment phase: you begin to understand local customs, adapt, and regain your footing.

The integration phase: you feel comfortable, at ease, and start developing a sense of belonging.

This model isn't universal or strictly linear. Some expats remain stuck in the crisis phase for a long time, while others transition quickly toward adjustment. What matters is recognizing that these stages exist — and that they're normal. They're not a sign of failure, but part of the adaptation process.

The impact on mental health

A change in culture, language, and pace of life can trigger chronic stress. This stress isn't always obvious; it might manifest as persistent fatigue, irritability, sleep problems, or a loss of motivation. At work, it may manifest as reduced performance, difficulty collaborating, or feeling out of sync with colleagues.

This kind of stress is often minimized because expatriates are “supposed to be lucky,” to be “living a rewarding experience.” This pressure to appear happy can silence negative emotions, leading to quiet suffering.

Prevention is better than cure

Mental health prevention starts by creating spaces for dialogue, reflection, and self-awareness. It's not about pathologizing the expat experience, but about acknowledging its psychological challenges.

Here are a few practical strategies:

1. Keep an adaptation journal

Writing regularly about your experience helps you take a step back, express your feelings, and track your progress. You can note:

What felt difficult this week

What brought you joy or pride

The dominant emotion you felt

A question you're asking yourself about balance

This journal becomes a tool for emotional regulation and prevention.

2. Create well-being rituals

Expat life can disrupt your usual routines. Rebuilding rituals — whether through exercise, meditation, cooking, or reading — help restore inner stability. These habits become anchors, grounding you in a sometimes chaotic daily life.

3. Identify your resources

Who or what makes you feel good?

By identifying people, places, and activities that recharge you, you can turn to them when you feel low. It might be a friend back home, a café where you feel at peace, or an activity that helps you reconnect with yourself.

Asking yourself the right questions

Prevention also means introspection.

Ask yourself regularly:

Do I feel free to be myself in my work environment?

Do I feel pressured to “succeed” in my expat experience?

Am I taking time to reconnect with my values?

Can I express my emotions without fear of judgment?

These questions aren't meant to alarm but to shed light. They help you notice subtle signs of distress before they become overwhelming.

Your employer's role

Employers play a crucial role in preventing the psychological strain of international mobility. Providing spaces for open dialogue, intercultural training, and access to psychological support can make a real difference.

The goal isn't to medicalize the impact of international mobility but to recognize its human dimension. An attentive manager, inclusive HR policies, and a caring company culture are all key to fostering the well-being of expatriate employees.

A dual journey

Settling abroad is a rich but complex experience. It's not just a change of scenery—it's an inner transformation. Supporting mental health means acknowledging this complexity and offering tools to navigate it.

It also means accepting that happiness and emotional vulnerability can coexist. You can be thriving abroad and still need a safe space to unpack your emotions.

So, what if taking care of yourself became as natural as checking your passport?