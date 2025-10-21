No one's asking you to pack a complete survival kit. But having a few essential items on hand can save you from unpleasant surprises. As the saying goes, 'better safe than sorry'.

A first-aid kit

Whether you're relocating permanently or just traveling, a reliable first-aid kit is non-negotiable. Pharmacies often sell pre-assembled travel kits, but building your own is usually the smarter option. This way, you can add any prescription medicines, child-specific items, or other essentials tailored to your needs.

Personal alarm or whistle

Walking home late at night in a new city? Finding yourself in a heated situation? A pocket-sized alarm or whistle can make all the difference. These small, discreet items fit in a pocket or under your shirt, and in an emergency, a quick press or blow can scare off potential threats. Hopefully, you'll never need it, but it's good to have.

Flashlight

Poorly lit streets are common in many parts of the world. A strong flashlight can help you navigate at night, avoid getting lost, and make yourself visible to others. It's also useful for everyday situations, such as retrieving something that has rolled under your bed. Don't settle for a weak beam; choose a reliable, high-powered light.

Doorstop alarm

Cheap accommodation, flimsy hostel doors, or a temporary apartment that doesn't feel secure? A doorstop alarm can give you peace of mind. Once activated, it emits a loud alarm if someone tries to enter, buying you time to react and deterring intruders. Just don't forget to switch it on before going to bed.

Portable door and window locks

Similar to doorstop alarms, portable locks add an extra layer of security to your living space. They're especially helpful for families with children, preventing little ones from opening doors or windows unsupervised.

Padlocks

It's amazing how often a simple padlock can come in handy. Whether for securing your belongings in a hotel, locking up a temporary apartment, or keeping your gear safe while traveling as a digital nomad, padlocks are a must. Theft can happen anywhere, even in “secure” accommodations. Always keep the key with you.

Anti-theft bag

Whether you're a digital nomad, adventurous traveler, or commuter—an anti-theft bag is worth the investment. Available in backpacks, sling bags, or even fanny packs, these bags are made with slash-proof material, hidden zippers, anti-shock compartments, and reflective strips for night visibility. Many also feature USB charging ports and headphone jacks, making them both secure and practical.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detector

In some countries, smoke and CO detectors are mandatory in homes. If your new place doesn't have one, bring a portable device. It could save your life in the event of a fire or gas leak.

The must-have safety apps for expats

This isn't about turning you into a secret agent. Just like the physical tools above, these apps are practical digital resources that help keep you safe and connected.

Protecting your phone and personal data

Smartphones store a huge amount of sensitive information, making them prime targets for hackers. Invest in reliable antivirus software such as Avast, Bitdefender, Malwarebytes, NordVPN, or McAfee. For browsing, opt for privacy-focused search engines like Qwant, which don't track or sell your data.

Navigation apps

Exploring your new city is part of the adventure, but don't get lost without a backup. Download maps in advance on Google Maps or consider local alternatives if you speak the language. The app what3words is another clever tool, pinpointing locations using just three unique words. Apps like MobiCrew are also designed to make mobility easier for seniors and people with disabilities.

Checking your city's safety level

Not sure which neighborhoods are safe? Apps like GeoSure provide safety ratings for cities around the world, with tailored guidance for women and LGBTQIA+ communities. For women travelers in particular, The Sorority connects you to nearby users in emergencies. Another option, Hollaback, helps fight street harassment by letting users report incidents in real time.

Emergency contacts

From police and fire services to medical assistance, make sure you have quick access to local emergency numbers. Many national organizations, like the Red Cross, have apps tailored to specific countries (Belgium, Canada, the U.S., etc.). Travel Oracle provides alerts and safety information in more than 200 countries, while Noonlight connects you directly with emergency responders and shares your exact location. Apps like LiNote in France or Be My Eyes for visually impaired users are also designed to provide immediate help.

Natural disaster alerts

Some countries are more vulnerable to natural disasters than others. In Japan, for example, the Safety Tips app (available in 10+ languages) alerts users about earthquakes, tsunamis, and other hazards. For global coverage, Disaster Alert provides real-time warnings and practical safety advice.

Final safety tips for expats

Before moving, always check your new country's official government platform for essential safety advice, emergency numbers, and useful local contacts.

And above all, use common sense:

Don't wander alone at night in unfamiliar areas.

Be cautious about following new “friends” into risky situations.

Hold off on exploring hidden corners of your new city until you know it better.

Stick with groups whenever possible—it's always safer.

With the right tools, apps, and a little precaution, you can focus on enjoying your expat adventure with peace of mind.