Look out for expat sales to furnish on the cheap

Heading overseas? Think about those going the other way. It's one of the best ways to find bargains. Social media and classified ad sites are full of listings from expats who aren't taking their sofa, bike, or wardrobe with them. Those in a hurry will happily sell their furniture for a fraction of the price or give it away if you're lucky.

And it's not just about large items. Even something as small as a kettle can end up on secondhand sites. People leaving want to travel light and won't bother with anything unnecessary. That's your chance to shop smart.

Second-hand websites and classified ads

Don't just stick to “expat-friendly” sales. Check out local and specialist second-hand websites too, for classified ads about used furniture and pre-owned appliances. Listings might come from private sellers or professional resellers.

Every country has its go-to sites where locals and expats sell their stuff. In the UK, look at Gumtree, Preloved, or UKClassifieds. In France, try Leboncoin (the market leader), ParuVendu, or Troc.com. You can also browse international platforms like Craigslist. Ask locals and fellow expats for recommendations on the best sites. Just remember to stay alert—nobody is immune to scams.

Big retailers are going second-hand too

Not into scouring markets or spending hours online hunting for a sofa? Many major furniture brands—especially those with an international presence—now sell secondhand goods.

The advantage is that you usually don't have to worry about transport, and sometimes even installation is offered. That said, always check the store's terms and conditions—assembly often costs extra, and free delivery depends on the seller and the item.

Some expats prefer the “impersonal” nature of buying from a retailer—no long stories about the life and times of the chair you're buying. Buying from a store can also be safer: furniture and appliances are cleaned, checked, and guaranteed to be in working condition.

Circular economy: Try bartering among expats

Other expats go all-in on the circular economy. They browse markets, join associations, and embrace swapping rather than buying.

Bartering has gone digital, too. For those who prefer exchanging over spending, the benefits are clear—it's a way to keep transactions money-free. Swap events can be in person, bringing expats and locals together to share stories—not just about the furniture itself, but about its past and future owners.

For many, swapping is about rebuilding social ties and making friends. It also prevents clutter—people give away what they no longer need and take only what's useful. Along the same lines, some expats choose to rent tools or equipment they use only occasionally.

Should eco-friendly expats be rewarded?

Should countries introduce tax breaks to boost the circular economy? The idea is gaining traction. Despite progress with the “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” initiative launched by Japanese Prime Minister Koizumi in 2004, a fully secondhand lifestyle is still far from the norm. The three Rs have even been expanded to include “Repair.”

But using a repaired or refurbished item isn't yet second nature—many expats and locals still worry that it might not work properly or be in good condition.

At the same time, expats are increasingly mindful of their environmental impact. They now assess a host country not just on its economic opportunities but also on its environmental policies. Could a tax incentive for buying secondhand reverse the trend—reducing new purchases (especially fast fashion and impulse buys) and encouraging pre-owned goods instead? The debate is ongoing. Some countries, like Canada, have “green” measures in place, but they don't necessarily require secondhand purchases for furniture.

Our tips for smart settling-in

To make sure you don't miss great deals, start your search before you even move. Sign up for expat forums, join local communities, and make a list of peer-to-peer selling sites and major retailers offering second-hand goods.

Once you've arrived, fine-tune your network based on what you're looking for. Some people still believe second-hand means faulty—it's time to challenge that assumption. Today, you can find a wide range of affordable furniture and equipment in perfect working order.

Stay cautious. Don't let your guard down just because you're buying from a professional—always check the terms of sale. The same goes for private transactions. If you're buying remotely, ask for extra photos.

Watch out for deals that seem too good to be true. Even if you don't know the local market well, you can still get a sense of an item's value. A “better-than-new” wardrobe going for pennies should raise a red flag.

Tap into your network. Ask friends—and friends of friends—if they know any expats who are moving. If their departure is coming up, you'll probably get a great deal.