Even in 2025, relocating abroad remains possible. However, global instability is pushing expats to take additional precautions. Which countries are still considered safe? What risks should you assess before making the move? Here's a complete update.
Choosing a destination in a tense global context
Traditionally, people have chosen where to move based on career opportunities, quality of life, salary levels, or visa accessibility. But in 2025, expats must consider another factor: global conflicts.
Personal goals, like learning a language, pursuing a dream, or seeking a better work-life balance, still matter. But they now need to be weighed against current political realities. In some regions, tensions are so high that relocating may need to be postponed indefinitely. If your government advises against travel to high-risk countries such as Russia, Iran, Niger, or Venezuela, it's best to heed that advice. The same applies to countries where non-essential travel is discouraged.
In short, choosing where to live now means listening to both your aspirations and your country's safety guidance. But what if conflict erupts in a place that was once considered safe?
The Middle East: An uneasy calm
On June 23, 2025, Iranian missiles struck a U.S. military base in Qatar—just one day after the U.S. bombed three nuclear sites in Iran. Iran claimed responsibility but insisted that Qatar was not the intended target. Doha did not take the incident lightly and considered a response. Both locals and expats were shaken. Many had never imagined witnessing war up close.
Until that moment, Qatar, and neighboring countries like the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, had felt relatively safe compared to the rest of the region. Their perceived stability had long attracted expatriates: foreigners make up 88% of Qatar's population, 90% in the UAE, and 44% in Saudi Arabia. Although the brief “12-day war” has ended and daily life has resumed, some expats no longer see their host country as secure as it once appeared.
Is Europe still a safe bet?
It may seem surprising, but even Europe is facing growing uncertainty. Several European leaders have made alarming statements. In response to Russia's increasingly aggressive stance, countries like Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are on high alert—along with Finland, Sweden, and France. Finland has declared it is “preparing for the worst,” while France has warned that war could reach Europe within five years.
These statements are not intended to cause panic. In fact, Europe continues to attract foreign talent and investment actively. But they do mark a shift. European governments want to raise awareness: the peace they have enjoyed for decades can no longer be taken for granted.
Foreign residents across the continent are understandably concerned. Most hope for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine and believe diplomacy will ultimately prevail. While Russia's ambitions are not new, today's tensions require vigilance. Still, few want to dwell on worst-case scenarios. For many expats, continuing life as normal has become a quiet form of resilience.
When borders close or tighten
Moving abroad isn't just about choosing a destination—it also depends on whether you'll be allowed in. Global instability has prompted some countries to tighten entry requirements, either temporarily or for the long term.
In Qatar, for example, airspace was briefly closed after the Iranian missile strike, grounding dozens of flights and disrupting travel for several days.
Longer-term restrictions are also emerging. The U.S. has reinstated its controversial “travel ban,” blocking entry to citizens of about 20 countries, including Iran, Yemen, Chad, and Afghanistan—citing national security concerns. Other nations, such as Cuba, Laos, Burundi, and Venezuela, are also facing stricter visa regulations. In response, Chad has stopped issuing visas to Americans. Limited exceptions exist for diplomats, 2026 World Cup athletes, and participants in the 2028 Olympics.
These travel bans don't only affect future travelers. Expats already in the U.S. may struggle to bring family members over. The emotional toll is real: even those with legal status may feel singled out.
When expats are forced to move
Some people don't choose to move—they're forced to. These “involuntary expats” are relocated without their consent, often under pressure or threat. International law explicitly prohibits this practice.
What is forced relocation?
According to the Migration Data Portal, forced displacement occurs when individuals are compelled to move due to conflict, disaster, or state action. The Council of Europe refers to this as “population transfer,” whether it happens within national borders or across them.
These individuals have no choice. They may be relocated to communities already under pressure from state forces. Forced relocation often involves violence, intimidation, and—in the worst cases—ethnic cleansing. It constitutes a grave violation of human rights.
Some are displaced by natural disasters. Yet even these “climate refugees” can face mistreatment or neglect in their new environments. Questions persist: How can we ensure fair treatment? How will host communities react? Most displaced populations live in precarious conditions. International organizations fear that some governments may exploit the crisis to take advantage of already vulnerable groups.
Are there still safe havens for expats?
Some media outlets have published lists of so-called “safe countries” for expats, including Iceland, Greenland, Chile, Argentina, South Africa, Switzerland, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Bhutan, and Tuvalu.
These countries are often highlighted for being geographically isolated from conflict (Iceland, Greenland), rich in natural resources (South Africa, Chile), or politically stable (New Zealand, Switzerland).
But these lists are not foolproof. Some countries are considered “defensible” because they are small or remote, like Bhutan or Tuvalu, but would struggle to absorb a large influx of expats. Others are already dealing with economic crises (Argentina, South Africa) or environmental threats (Tuvalu, Greenland). Greenland, for example, is now facing political pressure from the U.S., which has hinted at annexation.
While such lists may offer reassurance, they should be viewed with caution.
Should we expect new international relocation trends?
Some countries, like Thailand, are emerging as unexpected havens. In cities like Pattaya, officials report a decline in tourists but a rise in long-term arrivals, including digital nomads, families, and skilled professionals. Many are fleeing instability in countries such as Iran. This is more than a passing trend; it reflects a deeper shift in the reasons people choose to move abroad. Travel for leisure is down, while migration for safety and opportunity is on the rise. Governments and local services are adapting to support these new arrivals. Still, the most popular expat destinations remain largely unchanged. Political unrest, climate risks, and terrorist threats may be increasing—but most expats are not giving up on their goals. They're simply exercising more caution.
In short: moving abroad is still possible. But in 2025, it's less about seeking adventure and more about making informed, careful decisions.
Sources:
- Pattaya Mail - How global conflict is driving a new class of expats to Pattaya
- On Manorama - Sky rained fire for 25 minutes: Indian expat in Qatar recalls witnessing Iran strike
- Courrier International - Moyen-Orient : les expatriés rattrapés par la guerre
- rfI - L'Iran attaque une base américaine au Qatar en représailles aux bombardements de ses sites nucléaires
- Qatar Visa Check - Top 10 Nationalities in Qatar: Population, Jobs & Expat Trends (2025 Guide)
- Global Media Insight - UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (UAE) POPULATION STATISTICS 2025
- Global Media Insight - SAUDI ARABIA (KSA) POPULATION STATISTICS 2025 [INFOGRAPHICS]
- International Crisis Group - Dix conflits à surveiller en 2025
- Statista - Conflicts worldwide 2025 - statistics & facts
- Revue Conflits - Le flanc est de l’Union européenne se prépare à la guerre
- RTBF - La France se prépare à une guerre en Europe d’ici cinq ans : le retour de la loi du plus fort dans le monde
- CNN World - Europe wants to ready its citizens for war. Will they listen?
- Le Monde - Europe wants to ready its citizens for war. Will they listen?
- The Economic Times - A list of 'safest' countries to seek shelter as World War III fear looms
- The Mirror US - Chilling map reveals 12 safest countries to flee to if nuclear World War 3 breaks out
- The Prepared Expat - Between Two Worlds: Surviving as an Expat When Countries Clash