Yukon Territory, Canada

Yukon is one of the ancestral homelands of the First Nations, where their culture continues to thrive, expressed through language, art, and cuisine. Here, nature dominates, covering nearly 80% of the land. This remote corner of northwestern Canada, bordered by Alaska, British Columbia, and the Northwest Territories, offers vast, untouched landscapes—largely free from human impact.

Yukon is home to Canada's tallest mountains and the largest non-polar ice fields. Mount Logan, located in Kluane National Park (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), rises to 5,959 meters. Its waterways are just as striking: the Yukon River stretches more than 3,000 kilometers. For those seeking peace and fresh air, Yukon is ideal. Adventurous expats might be drawn to Dawson City, a historic town shaped by the Gold Rush.

Moving to Yukon

Yukon participates in the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), which allows provinces and territories to select eligible foreign candidates for immigration. In 2020, a new pilot program was launched specifically for Yukon and is set to run through 2025. For full details, visit the official website of the Canadian government.

The Swiss Alps

Whether in summer or winter, the Swiss Alps are an ideal escape for expats who love nature or simply want to unplug. Here, nature takes the lead. The region is home to some of the world's most stunning hiking routes, including the Rock Path and the Four Springs Trail.

In the heart of the Alps, the village of Lauterbrunnen sits in a valley surrounded by more than 70 waterfalls, including the iconic Staubbach Falls. Nearby, the village of Grindelwald offers another picture-perfect setting deep in alpine beauty.

Moving to Switzerland

Switzerland offers various residence and work permits, depending on whether the applicant is a citizen of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). Citizens from these countries enjoy freedom of movement within Switzerland, but specific rules still apply for living and working there.

Abilene, Fort Scott, and other Kansas towns

Kansas captures the spirit of historical America. It tells the story of the country's original inhabitants—the Native Americans—and preserves that heritage in towns like Abilene, Fort Scott, Cottonwood Falls, Lucas, and the capital, Topeka. These places are known for their rich history and natural charm.

For outdoor lovers, Kansas offers endless prairies and meadows. Visit the Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie—the largest of its kind in the world—or explore the Flint Hills, another sweeping tallgrass prairie. Monument Rocks, near the Colorado border, is one of the 8 Wonders of Kansas. And for a quiet escape, Prather Creek Falls is among the state's most beautiful waterfalls. Expats with a taste for the open road can trace part of the legendary Route 66, which cuts across the southeastern corner of the state.

Moving to Kansas

Aspiring expats have the opportunity to apply for the U.S. Green Card lottery. Although applications for the 2026 draw closed on November 7, 2024, other visa and work permit options are available for those looking to immigrate to the United States. For details, visit the U.S. Department of State website.

Bát Tràng, Vietnam's Ceramic Village

Just outside Hanoi, in the Gia Lam district, lies Bát Tràng—a village renowned for its pottery and ceramics. Choosing life in the Vietnamese countryside means leaving behind the city's noise to enjoy cleaner air and a closer connection to nature.

Even many Vietnamese are returning to the countryside, whether to settle permanently or during key moments like traditional holidays and vacations. Bát Tràng ceramics have been prized since at least the 14th century, a legacy preserved through generations of skilled artisans who continue to adapt their craft.

Local workshops welcome visitors and often offer the chance to try making ceramics by hand. If that sparks your creativity, you might also consider Hasami—a town in Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture on Kyushu island—also famous for its fine ceramics and artistic tradition.

Moving to Vietnam or Japan

Vietnam has yet to introduce a digital nomad visa, while Japan recently launched one. Both countries offer a range of work permits, with Vietnam providing several types of work authorizations, depending on the job and the applicant's profile.

Orbetello, a Tuscan village in Italy

This quiet town gives its name to the Orbetello Lagoon—a protected nature reserve that stretches across more than 1,500 hectares. Nestled at the center of the lagoon, the village offers a refreshing escape and a complete change of pace for expats seeking a deeper connection with nature.

Located in the Grosseto province of southern Tuscany, Orbetello is a well-known tourist destination. The nearby Feniglia Nature Reserve is a haven for hikers. And for those drawn to history, the ancient Roman city of Cosa—found in the Ansedonia area of Orbetello—offers a rich archaeological experience.

Moving to Italy

European nationals can live and work in Italy without needing a visa or work permit. For non-European nationals, a residence and work permit is required—options include the EU Blue Card or a seasonal work permit. More details are available on the website of Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the national immigration portal.

Moving abroad for the outdoors: Additional tips

There are countless towns and small communities that suit expats who love the outdoors. However, before making the leap, ensure your work setup aligns with your new environment.

Do you need a stable internet connection?

Do you require a fixed workspace or special equipment?

Can you bring your tools or materials with you?

Do you have frequent meetings?

Can you manage time zone differences while working remotely?

While many places—even in remote areas—have adapted to modern lifestyles, others remain completely off the grid, with no internet, electricity, or running water. It all depends on what you're looking for.

Also, consider how long you plan to stay:

Are you moving abroad for just a few months or several years?

Some expats take short, nature-focused breaks once or twice a year.

Others arrange extended stays of a few months by adjusting their work schedules.

Many explore different countries using digital nomad visas for short-term stays.

Each option is valid. Take the time to find what works best for your goals and lifestyle.