Trending sports

Padel

Four players, two teams, a compact court, glass walls, and a bouncing ball. That's padel in a nutshell. Compared to golf or tennis, padel requires lighter infrastructure and far less time—most matches last under 90 minutes.

From South Korea to France, the U.S., South Africa, Australia, and Canada, business leaders and managers agree: padel is the ultimate team sport for building connections.

The rules are simple, easy for beginners, and quick to grasp. No endless frustration of being the newbie who always loses. Because it's played in doubles, you naturally build trust with your partner, strategize together, and exchange ideas. And competing against another duo sparks healthy rivalry, observation, and adaptability.

For expats, it's more than just a game. The skills you develop on the padel court—such as teamwork, strategy, and resilience—translate seamlessly into professional life.

Climbing

Over the past few years, climbing gyms have experienced a surge in popularity, transforming into modern hubs that cater not only to fitness enthusiasts but also to those seeking networking opportunities—and even remote work.

You don't need to be a seasoned climber to get started. Gyms welcome all skill levels, and you'll always find someone to climb with. Technically, you climb alone, but you're never isolated. Encouragement comes from fellow climbers on the ground, and it's easy to strike up conversations mid-route or while spotting someone else.

The ice breaks quickly, and discussions flow more naturally than in a formal business setting. Climbing pushes you to aim higher, persist, and overcome challenges—qualities equally valued in the corporate world. Many expats share that they've met future colleagues, partners, or even bosses at the climbing wall.

High-end gyms

If you're willing to invest a bit more, luxury gyms are another rising hotspot for international networking. Unsurprisingly, they thrive in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, London, Dubai, and Paris.

Once the playground of the wealthy, these exclusive gyms now attract ambitious young professionals eager to connect with decision-makers and industry leaders. After all, what better place to cross paths with a CEO than during a yoga class or in the sauna?

Luxury gyms go beyond fitness: think group classes, coworking spaces, social events, member mixers, DJ nights, and spa areas where small talk can turn into lasting partnerships. The atmosphere is relaxed, so you don't need to roll out your CV. Just being part of the same environment fosters familiarity and opens doors.

Running and walking

Running and walking are among the most universally recognized forms of exercise. Accessible, low-cost, and familiar to everyone, they're perfect for cross-cultural groups of expats.

Whether you organize your own international running club or join an existing one, the benefits are the same: motivation, shared goals, and camaraderie. Walking often feels more conducive to conversation, but running also creates opportunities for informal chats that strengthen bonds outside of work.

Most groups keep their size small to encourage easier exchanges, and even if you show up alone, you'll quickly find yourself part of the pack.

And what about tennis?

Tennis hasn't lost its shine. Business clubs worldwide continue to use tennis as a way to bring together investors, entrepreneurs, and international executives.

Like luxury gyms, tennis clubs often offer premium membership perks that go well beyond the court—creating even more opportunities for expats to expand their network. Basketball and football remain timeless choices as well, particularly for keeping in touch with professional contacts in a more relaxed setting.

Read also Top events in Mauritius this October

Networking doesn't have to stop at the gym or on the court. Across the globe, expats are embracing creative hobbies as informal and refreshing ways to connect.

Knitting and crocheting

Yes, really. Knitting and crocheting have made a huge comeback since the pandemic, when they went viral on social media. Today, physical clubs bring together people of all ages and backgrounds, transforming creative spaces into places of connection.

Forget the stereotypes—these crafts are not just for women. Men are equally involved, drawn by the therapeutic benefits: relaxation, focus, and stress relief. Against this backdrop, conversations flow easily, often leading to meaningful professional relationships.

Cooking

Cooking was another lockdown favorite that hasn't lost steam. It's also a fantastic way to explore different cultures, share your own, and strengthen professional ties in an informal setting.

Join a cooking club, attend themed workshops, or organize company events centered around food. Working together in the kitchen is like running a project—different skills, shared goals, and plenty of laughter. Business talk fades into passionate debates about spices, techniques, or recipes. Networking doesn't get more flavorful than this.

Sip and Paint

Still niche but growing in big cities, “sip and paint” evenings combine the casual vibe of happy hour with the creativity of art.

The appeal lies in their accessibility—no painting skills required. Like sports, these sessions bring people together in a relaxed environment where personal stories and emotions take center stage, far from corporate agendas. Conversations often wander into surprisingly deep territory, from life to love to philosophy.

Murder mystery nights and other games

For something even more original, try a murder mystery party, escape room, or board game night. These group activities are booming worldwide, thanks in part to social media and reality TV.

The rules are simple, participation is easy, and the benefits are the same: you get to know people in an authentic, unfiltered way. Games strip away professional facades, encouraging spontaneous collaboration, laughter, and genuine connection.

Networking without stress

Whether it's a book club, a painting workshop, a hiking group, or a padel doubles match, all these activities share one thing: they shift the focus away from formal networking toward shared goals and enjoyment.

Unlike stiff conferences or structured meetups, hobbies and sports dissolve barriers. They encourage natural conversations, personal anecdotes, and moments of genuine connection. They also align with broader societal priorities—work-life balance, mental health, diversity, and inclusion.

Expats confirm it: whether on the climbing wall, in an escape game, or at a knitting circle, they've met people they would never have crossed paths with otherwise. These new networking spaces are here to stay—and they're making professional life abroad a whole lot more enjoyable.